Improving Communication and Care in the Emergency Room: Introducing the Emergency Room Assistant for Better Patient Support

New Emergency Room Assistant to Improve Communication and Patient Care in Lodi

Lodi, Italy – In a bid to enhance patient care and communication within the Emergency Room (ER), the ASST of Lodi has introduced a new role – the Emergency Room Assistant. This Social Health Operator will be responsible for warmly welcoming patients and their companions, be it family members or caregivers, fostering effective communication in this sensitive and critical area of Emergency Urgency.

The inclusion of the Emergency Room Assistant comes as part of an extensive project aiming to humanize Emergency Room care at various levels. Building upon the previous measures implemented by the Lombardy Region to improve ER services, such as providing access for caregivers and carers, this latest initiative takes a significant step forward.

The Director General of the ASST of Lodi, Salvatore Gioia, expressed the importance of effective communication, stating, “We believe that ensuring adequate and effective communication is crucial to help patients and their family members grasp the intricacies of their stay in the ED. By doing so, we aim to alleviate worries, anxiety, and nervousness, especially among the most vulnerable individuals and their families.”

Operational seven days a week, the Emergency Room Assistant will be available during daytime hours from approximately 8.30 am to 8.30 pm. This dedicated professional will maintain constant contact with users, offering support and facilitating information exchange throughout their time in the ER.

The ASST of Lodi aims to create a more compassionate and informative environment for patients and their loved ones. By introducing the Emergency Room Assistant, the organization hopes to enhance communication and minimize stress levels experienced by individuals seeking emergency medical attention.

This innovative initiative marks a significant milestone in Lodi’s commitment to improving patient care in the ER. As the Emergency Room Assistant begins their role, it is expected that this forward-looking program will make a positive impact on the overall experience of patients and their families, reassuring them during what can be a daunting time.

