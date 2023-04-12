Refugees seeking protection in Germany need adequate care. Therefore, on September 24th, the federal and state governments agreed on a package of measures for asylum and refugee policy. The resolutions are also aimed at the health sector and relate specifically to four points:

Electronic health card: The federal states can already introduce the electronic health card for asylum seekers, but this is sometimes associated with a great deal of bureaucracy. The federal government is therefore creating the legal prerequisites to make it easier for federal states that want it to introduce the health card for refugees with little administrative effort. The scope of services and the financing of medical care will continue to take place within the framework of the Asylum Seekers Benefits Act (AsylbLG).

In order to prevent the spread of infectious diseases, adequate vaccination protection is necessary. A uniform nationwide standard is being established for providing refugees with vaccinations. The competent local authorities also ensure that asylum seekers are offered the necessary vaccinations at an early stage. This ensures that the group of asylum seekers has vaccination protection comparable to that of the general population at an early stage.

The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) supports the federal states on an ongoing basis with advice and scientific expertise. In coordination with them and the Standing Vaccination Commission (STIKO), the RKI has now developed a concept for the implementation of early vaccinations for asylum seekers after arrival in Germany. In this way, a uniform approach by the federal states for the provision of vaccinations for refugees should be achieved.