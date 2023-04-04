Electronic Health Card

The federal government has created the legal prerequisites to make it easier for the federal states to introduce the health card for refugees with little administrative effort. The scope of services and the financing of medical care will continue to take place within the framework of the Asylum Seekers Benefits Act (AsylbLG). Some countries have already introduced the electronic health card for asylum seekers.

psychotherapeutic treatment

The people who come to us have often experienced the worst physical and psychological violence in their country of origin and while fleeing. They are often traumatized. However, not everyone who has been exposed to a potentially traumatizing experience will develop a mental illness. A diagnosis can be made at a very early stage. The therapy is then carried out by special doctors or in special treatment centers.

The medical and psychosocial care of refugees is the responsibility of the federal states. The federal government supports them and contributes to improving care with targeted measures. For example, the Federal Ministry of Health has regulated that by supplementing the licensing regulation for panel doctors in many countries, psychosocial treatment centers and specially trained therapists are licensed in addition to psychotherapeutic care. This is important because this measure ensures consistent treatment. Patients therefore do not have to change therapists once their asylum procedure has been completed or they receive benefits at statutory health insurance level after 15 months. In addition, more treatment options are available.

In addition, the federal government has also responded by providing financial support to trauma centers and by funding and running a number of projects and events.

In May 2016, the Federal Ministry of Health sponsored a workshop by the non-profit association “Aktion Psychisch Kranke eV” in cooperation with relevant specialist societies, the Federal Chamber of Psychotherapists, UNICEF and the German Trauma Foundation, specifically on the subject of the mental health of children and young people who had fled to Germany. The workshop took place with the participation of representatives of the federal and state governments and numerous other actors in order to discuss the existing challenges and possible solutions in the care of children and young people with mental stress.

Unaccompanied minor refugees represent a group of people who are particularly sensitive in terms of their mental health. The Federal Ministry of Health is funding a model project at the University Hospital in Münster, which is concerned with the establishment and evaluation of a psychiatric outpatient clinic for unaccompanied minor refugees.

Overall, there is a close exchange on these topics with the federal states, social security funds, professional associations, non-governmental organizations and other representatives of civil society. Findings from the pilot projects that have been carried out will be incorporated into further policy-making.

vaccination protection

In order to prevent the spread of infectious diseases, adequate vaccination protection is necessary. A nationwide standard was introduced for providing refugees with vaccinations. The competent local authorities also ensure that asylum seekers are offered the necessary vaccinations at an early stage. This ensures that the group of asylum seekers has vaccination protection comparable to that of the general population at an early stage.

The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) supports the federal states on an ongoing basis with advice and scientific expertise. In coordination with you and the Standing Vaccination Commission (STIKO), the RKI has a Concept for the implementation of early vaccinations for asylum seekers after arrival in Germany developed. In this way, a uniform procedure for the federal states to provide refugees with vaccinations should be achieved.

Refugees with medical skills

Because of their language skills, refugees with medical skills can be a very important help when it comes to care in initial reception facilities. Therefore, the possibility was created that asylum seekers with the appropriate training can be involved as medical helpers in the reception facilities.

Health guide for asylum seekers

The Health Guide for Asylum Seekers in Germany, which has been translated into 7 different languages, provides a first nationwide uniform overview of the German health care system and examinations in reception facilities in plain language. The guide contains general information about health care and practical tips for protection against diseases and infections.