Improving Pharmaceutical Capabilities for Better Healthcare: Result of Cooperation Project in Havana

Cooperation Project Improves Capabilities of Pharmaceutical Institution in Havana

Havana, October 3, 2023 – The Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP) and the Representation of the Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization (PAHO/WHO) in Cuba, with financial support from the Canadian Fund for Local Initiatives (FCIL-Canada), have successfully executed a cooperation project to improve the capabilities of the Reference Center for Natural Products in Havana. The results of this project were presented at a meeting held at the center.

The project aimed to enhance the training and capacity of the pharmaceutical institution to better meet the demands of the population. It facilitated the acquisition of furniture, technological equipment, laboratory glassware, signage, labels, and other supplies necessary for safe and effective drug production. The project also provided a well-equipped classroom for teaching activities, workshops, and exchanges on health issues.

The meeting, which coincided with Pharmacist’s Day, was attended by key figures such as Johan Perdomo, Head of the Department of Natural and Traditional Medicine of MINSAP, Sonia Pérez, Deputy Director of the Havana Pharmacy Company, Ivon Quintana, Director of the Reference Center for Natural Products, Michael Machun, Political Secretary and Director of FCIL-Canada, Claudia Bringas, coordinator of FCIL-Canada, and Roxana González and Liliana Jiménez, PAHO/WHO consultants.

During the opening remarks, the Head of the Department of Natural and Traditional Medicine emphasized the integrative nature of this branch of medicine in Cuba. He highlighted the importance of partnerships with the pharmaceutical sector and collaboration actors for the success of their work in diagnosis, treatment, rehabilitation, health promotion, and disease prevention.

Roxana González from PAHO/WHO explained the significance of the project in guaranteeing the safety and efficacy of drug production at the Reference Center. The acquisition of supplies and equipment adhering to good manufacturing practices and quality control standards has played a vital role in achieving this objective. The project has also contributed to the center’s ability to conduct teaching activities, workshops, and exchanges on health topics.

Mr. Machun, the Political Secretary and Director of FCIL-Canada, spoke about the value his government places on cooperation actions like this. He recognized the parties involved in the initiative’s development and applauded the staff of the Reference Center for organizing the activity in honor of Pharmacists’ Day. He also highlighted the significant participation of women in the field.

In closing, the Director of the Reference Center expressed gratitude for the benefits brought by the project and invited attendees to explore the different areas of the institution where the newly acquired supplies will be utilized.

This collaboration between PAHO/WHO and FCIL-Canada marks another successful initiative. Previously, a gender-focused project aimed at promoting knowledge for self-care and collective care in the face of COVID-19 was executed through health promotion and communication in the school environment.

The efforts of these organizations reflect their commitment to supporting sectors vital to Cuban society and directly contributing to the well-being of the population.

