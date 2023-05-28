Improving sleep quality thanks to stretching: 5 exercises to do before going to bed

Did you know that it is possible to improve the quality of sleep by performing stretching exercises? They are simple and effective!
There are many people in the world who have problems falling asleep or who experience a sleep disturbed by constant awakenings. Sleeping badly is a problem that reverberates on the general state of health and in the most serious cases can affect the performance of normal daily activities. This is why it is important to intervene with ad hoc strategies.
In the first instance, it is essential to contact your doctor and talk to him about the problems you are experiencing. The professional will be able to indicate the tests to be performed and the related treatments. Largely, one of the most frequent causes is stress, a chaotic, hectic lifestyle that leaves no room for taking care of one’s inner well-being.
Once this first step is done, they could come in handy five simple exercises. These are small ‘strategies’ to be put into practice in the comfort of your own home, but which can turn out to be big life savers.
Five exercises to sleep better
Many people manage to keep the disorder under control by performing exercises stretching which promote an immediate sense of well-being by inducing an immediate state of sleep. These are light activities that stimulate the production of beneficial substances, they must be performed consistently and regularly, making them become daily habits. There are five of them and they are all very effective!
- The first is il Bear hug. In an upright position, inhale while opening the arms, then exhale and cross them. His hands are then placed on the shoulder blades and the shoulders are pushed forward. The position must be held for 30 seconds.
-
The second is il Neck stretcheyes, it is done sitting down. The right hand is placed on the nape of the neck and the head is pushed towards the shoulder. Inhale for at least five minutes, the exercise must be repeated for the other side as well. The chin is then brought down and deep breaths are taken.
The third is called Kneeling lat stretch and it must be performed on your knees, in front of a chair. The column must be brought forward, and the position must be maintained for 30 seconds, and repeated three times.
The fourth is the Child’s posand, it is a stretching exercise at rest. It must be performed kneeling on the heels, the column must be brought forward, as well as the arms. The position must be maintained for at least 30 seconds.
The fifth is the Low Lunge, first of all, a lunge is made with the right foot under the left knee. His hands must be placed under the shoulders, and the breaths must be long and deep. The exercise must also be repeated on the opposite side and the position must be maintained for at least thirty seconds.