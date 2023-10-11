Improving Vaccination Coverage for Elderly in Italy: Measures to Increase Dose Administration

In Italy, 50% of individuals over the age of 65 do not receive the influenza vaccine, according to a document presented to the Chamber. This concerning data has prompted leading professionals in the fields of geriatrics, hygiene, and public health to develop a list of measures to improve vaccination coverage rates.

The document, addressed to health institutions, was presented on the occasion of European Flu Day. Experts are particularly concerned about the low vaccination coverage among the elderly and those with frailty, as they are the most susceptible to complications from the flu.

The situation in Italy is further exacerbated by bureaucratic, organizational, and cultural problems, which not only jeopardize the health of vulnerable populations but also strain the National Health Service. Experts argue that increased vaccination rates could help avoid additional costs for hospitalizations and intensive care admissions.

The ten measures proposed by the document editors range from improving tender notice drafting to implementing more stringent procurement guidelines. It also emphasizes the importance of utilizing various “territorial outposts” such as general practitioners and pharmacies to facilitate the distribution and administration of flu vaccine doses.

Furthermore, the document highlights the need for vaccination appropriateness, especially for older individuals and those with other underlying health conditions. It suggests prioritizing enhanced flu vaccines, specifically designed for this population.

Simona Loizzo, a member of the Social Affairs Committee of the Chamber, emphasized the importance of prevention in protecting public health, especially in light of the experience gained during the Covid-19 pandemic. She commended the presented document as a valuable tool for decision-makers in healthcare.

The low influenza vaccination coverage in Italy reflects the urgent need for action to protect vulnerable populations and ensure the sustainability of the healthcare system. By implementing the proposed measures, experts believe that Italy can improve its flu vaccination rates and mitigate the impact of the disease on public health.

This news article is brought to you by Daily News.

Related:

– “THE SIMEU ALARM GIVES THE WAY”

– Latest arrivals from Salute

– Most viewed in Health

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

