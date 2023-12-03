Improving Visibility and Importance of Mental Health in Society: A Call to Action

Mental health is a topic that has long been pushed aside and minimized. However, in recent years, people increasingly recognize the importance of emotional well-being for our quality of life. Even so, there is still little visibility and lack of importance in many areas of society.

The mental state is essential in all stages of life, since it encompasses the emotional, psychological and social well-being of people. It affects the way we think, feel and act in life. Therefore, it is essential to understand that mental health is as important as physical health. We live in a world that demands more and more of us, such as work stress, personal problems, high expectations and social pressures. These factors can lead to mental problems, therefore, it is important to accept them and take measures to take care of our mind and emotional well-being.

Society tends to ignore mental disorders, considering psychological well-being as a taboo topic, which results in a lack of understanding, support for those who suffer from them, and misinformation on the subject. Well, one of the most common main unnatural deaths in Spain is suicide. People should not take their own lives because of poor emotional health. It is time to change this perspective and work towards greater awareness and acceptance.

The low visibility of the mental state is also reflected in the lack of resources and supports available. Health services are insufficient or inaccessible for many people, making the situation worse. It is necessary to hire more personnel to carry out an adequate and immediate diagnosis. Likewise, investment in the expansion of health services and ensuring that they are accessible to the population, regardless of their socioeconomic level.

Today, the media are a fundamental tool to make visible and normalize problems and disseminate information, in this case, about emotional health. However, there are some media where the importance of this topic is not reflected in their publications, as this causes misinformation in their audience. In this way, by not making it visible and informing about it, it will be more difficult for the population to normalize this problem and not stigmatize it.

The lack of importance of psychological well-being in our society is a cause for urgent concern. Therefore, it is important to educate society about mental status. As I mentioned before, many people lack information regarding the topic. Therefore, we must put more emphasis on it, normalize it, and work on it from childhood, since it is essential to have awareness and information.

