(ANSA) – MILAN, 08 FEB – In 10 days at the Niguarda hospital in Milan, 14 transplants were recently performed, 9 of liver and 5 of kidney. Two cases, the structure says, were made possible thanks to ‘heart stopped donors’, one of which in extracorporeal circulation) with complex procedures that cannot be performed in all centres.



“Such an important result – comments Luciano De Carlis, director of the Transplant Center – was achieved thanks to the integrated work of specialist teams, latest generation technologies and laboratories accredited according to international standards”. In particular “the technological innovation, brought about thanks to the perfusion machines, allows to improve the health of the organ, regenerating its energy reserves, and to prolong the ischemia time in order to thus also optimize the timing of the transplant. a technology applied for the first time in Italy right at our hospital in 2015 and today widely used and widespread”.



“First of all, a transplant needs someone who has chosen to donate their organs – underlines Marco Bosio, director general of Niguarda – and my thanks and my thoughts therefore go first of all to the donors and their families. Thanks also to all the surgeons, anesthesiologists, internists, laboratory technicians, nurses, transport operators, personnel involved in coordination and organ removal, over 100 people, for having contributed to the growth of one of the most extraordinary advances in therapy and human solidarity”. (HANDLE).

