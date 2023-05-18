In 15 years, 1 million more will live with a cancer diagnosis – Focus Sarcomas

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MAY 18 – People living with a cancer diagnosis have increased by over 1 million in almost 15 years, going from 2.5 million in 2006 to 3.6 million in 2020, equal to an increase of about 40%. Many of them have, to all intents and purposes, recovered, others have just started treatment, others still manage to control the disease for decades thanks to new therapies. In the recently approved National Oncological Plan, however, there are no regulatory interventions to guarantee rehabilitation for everyone. This was denounced by the 15th ‘Report on the welfare condition of cancer patients’, presented by the Federation of Volunteer Associations in Oncology.



The people living after a cancer diagnosis in Italy are rapidly increasing and almost a third, about one million citizens, can be considered cured. “Clinical healing – explains Francesco De Lorenzo, president of Favo – is often accompanied by physical and psychosocial disabilities, which can be recovered through rehabilitation programs. This is necessary to give the healed person back a full life, but also an appropriate use of resources”. In fact, tumors represent the main cause of the recognition of disability allowances and incapacity pensions, with a growing trend”. In the Oncology Plan, however, he adds, explains Elisabetta Iannelli, secretary of Favo, “no action is taken to promote the approval of that protect work for patients and caregivers and the right to oncological oblivion”. One of the most important innovations that is changing survival is precision oncology, or therapies targeted on specific mutations. “These – explains Elisabetta Iannelli, secretary of Favo – require a bio-molecular characterization of tumors but the Oncology Plan lacks references to develop national and regional governance for the execution of new generation gene sequencing tests”. (ANSA).

