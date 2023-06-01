in 1989 he exterminated his family

Forlì, 1 June 2023 – Ferdinand Carretta he died in Forlì, where he had lived since he returned to freedom. On August 4, 1989, in Parma, he shot dead his parents and younger brother, but was tracked down only nine years later, when he had moved to England.

In 1998, the man in a television interview during an episode of ‘Chi l’ha visto?’ publicly confessed to his crime before turning it over to the prosecutor.

After living in the UK, Carretta was sentenced to detention in a psychiatric facility to then move on to semi-freedom in 2004 and complete freedom in 2015.

Carretta was 61 years old and lived in his house in the Ronco district, which he had bought with the family inheritance. In fact, since he had returned to freedom, instead of returning to his Parma, he had decided to stay in Forlì.

He worked for a social cooperative and as far as we know he was ill for some time. A neighbor who hadn’t seen him for a few days raised the alarm: when the firefighters entered the house they found the body. Death would date back to a few days ago.

Carretta bought a semi-automatic pistol in an armory in Reggio Emilia and after the murders hid the bodies in the bathroom. After meticulously cleaning the crime scene, she got rid of the three bodies and hid them in a landfill. The bodies were never found.