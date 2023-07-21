“In 20 years, the extreme heat waves in summer will be normal”

The entire northern hemisphere of our planet is suffering from a heat wave. FOCUS online Earth wanted to know: To what extent are the current heat records a result of man-made climate change? Answers come from our network of experts.

One heat record after the other: “attributed to man-made climate change”

Helge Goeßling, climate physicist, Alfred Wegener Institute (AWI), Bremerhaven: The current heat records are largely due to man-made climate change. Numerous studies have already shown that earlier heat waves have become significantly more intense and many times more likely due to climate change. An example: For the heat in Germany around July 9th, our climate model simulations show that two to three degrees of it are due to climate change.

Frank Böttcher, Chairman of the German Meteorological Society, Hamburg: The extent, frequency and nature of the constantly new heat records cannot be explained without man-made climate change. There is no doubt that the large number of records are an expression of man-made climate change.

Mojib Latif, Oceanographer, Hamburg Academy of Sciences: Greenhouse gases in the atmosphere are increasing as a result of human emissions. The more greenhouse gases like CO2 in the air, the warmer it gets on earth and the probability of new temperature records increases. The accumulation of records is therefore a result of man-made climate change.

Peter Hoffmann, climate researcher, Helmholtz Center Hereon, Geesthacht: To answer this question scientifically requires more detailed investigation, so it will probably only be answered definitively in a few weeks and months. However, it is very unlikely that such records would be set without man-made climate change. For example, it has been shown that the 2019 heatwave in parts of western Europe very likely would not have happened without man-made climate change.

The observed long-term temperature increase in Europe is largely due to the emission of greenhouse gases. According to observations by the German Weather Service (DWD), the temperature increase in Germany in 2022 was 1.7 degrees since weather records began in 1881.

Andreas Fink, climate researcher, Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT): June 2023 was the warmest month of June since records began more than 150 years ago. The world‘s highest daily temperatures to date were measured at the beginning of July. The water temperatures of the ocean are the highest ever measured, this is especially true for the North Atlantic.

On the surface of the western Mediterranean we are observing a heatwave of unprecedented proportions; the water temperatures are locally five degrees Celsius higher than normal. Human-caused climate change has played a major role in all of these records. However, it is difficult to quantify this proportion, which requires, among other things, so-called attribution studies.

Current development: “developing as predicted many years ago”

Are the current records in line with the forecasts? Or are temperatures rising faster than expected?

Goeßling: Globally, temperatures are rising pretty much as fast as was predicted several decades ago. At that time, there was still a great deal of uncertainty – for a given future scenario of greenhouse gas emissions: some models showed twice as much warming as others. Now we see that the warming is happening roughly in the mid-range, and the blur is reducing.

There are certain regional deviations in both directions. The summers in Europe have warmed up more than expected in recent years, while the Southern Ocean around Antarctica did not show any warming until 2015. The latter, known as the Antarctic sea-ice paradox, appeared to be in clear contradiction to climate models. Since 2016, however, noticeable warming has also arrived in Antarctica.

Natural fluctuations in the climate play a decisive role in such “surprises”. It is possible that natural fluctuations have also contributed to some degree of summer heat and drought in Europe since 2018, which would mean that warming could initially remain at around current levels for the next five to ten years. In the long term, however, warming will inevitably progress. How strong the further warming will be depends essentially on how quickly we phase out fossil fuels.

cooper: The records are an expression of exactly the climate scenarios that are to be expected in the event of unchecked climate change and have been expected in this way for over 30 years. We are not surprised by any of these events. However, I would like to expressly point out that the system is in a massive tipping process. We are only witnessing the beginnings of an even more massive warming that is already inherent in the existing proportion of CO2 in the atmosphere. The temperatures are not rising faster than expected, but for laypeople the changes are only really noticeable from now on.

Latif: Global warming is developing much as predicted many years ago.

Hoffmann: I am not aware of any published study that has examined this question.

Fink: The accumulation of these heat records is certainly unusual, but not outside the expected range. Reasons why these records are occurring right now also lie in the ever-present natural fluctuations in the climate system. An El Niño event is just beginning in the Pacific and the Azores high was very weak this spring, leading to warming of the subtropical and tropical North Atlantic.

Extreme heat waves in summer will become normal in 20 years

What is the outlook for the coming years? Is the current heat wave an upward trend or will it get even hotter in the next few years? For example, does Germany have to prepare for temperatures of more than 40 degrees?

Goeßling: To the last question: yes. We already measured temperatures of around 41 degrees in Germany in 2019, and we have also been close to the 40-degree mark several times in the past few days. It can be assumed that such temperatures, which are still exceptional today, will gradually become less unusual.

Today we are in a 1.2 degree warmer world due to man-made climate change. For the July 2019 heat wave, we calculated that in a global 4 degree warmer world, it would result in peak temperatures of around 47 degrees instead of 41 degrees. Southern Europe, a climate change hotspot, is already experiencing such peak temperatures today and would likely suffer even more from additional heat. These prospects underscore the Paris Agreement’s goal of limiting global warming to below 2 degrees.

cooper: There will be a massive further rise in temperatures over the next two decades. This statement describes the change in the mean values ​​and the extremes embedded in them. However, there are large fluctuations within this trend, which are caused by the weather, so there will also be cool and cold phases.

Hot and even hotter phases are becoming much more likely. In 20 years, the extreme heat waves in summer will be normal. Model calculations show that a summer weather situation in 1853 with a maximum temperature of 37 degrees Celsius with global warming of 4 degrees leads to maximum values ​​of 47 degrees Celsius. This is all pure physics and is not influenced in any way by desires and fears.

Latif: It will get even hotter because the proportion of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere is still increasing rapidly. Temperatures of more than 40 degrees will become even more common here in Germany in the coming decades.

Hoffmann: It is difficult to predict whether, for example, temperature records will fall again next year, as there can be very strong fluctuations from year to year. This is what climate scientists call the natural variability of the climate. However, we have to be prepared for such temperatures, even if we reduce greenhouse gas emissions as quickly as possible. At the same time, it is very important to reduce emissions to limit further increases.

Fink: As early as 2019, 41.2 degrees Celsius were measured at two stations in North Rhine-Westphalia. In the coming years and decades, we will definitely have to prepare for heat waves that will significantly exceed this value.

