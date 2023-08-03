In 2021 only Lazio hits the target, other regions below the threshold

In 2021, Lazio was the only region to have achieved the target coverage of 95% for all three mandatory vaccinations: the hexavalent (which protects against diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, polio, hepatitis B and haemophilus influenzae B), the trivalent (measles-mumps-rubella) and the anti-varicella.

Due to the Covid pandemic le vaccinations in children in 2020 decreased, but the services withstood the impact. In 2021 there is a partial recovery, however the Lazio is the only region that reaches the target coverage of 95% for all three mandatory vaccinations: the hexavalent (which protects against diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, polio, hepatitis B and haemophilus influenzae B), the trivalent (measles-mumps-rubella) and the anti-varicella.

This was announced by the study conducted by the Gimbe Foundation to evaluate the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, based on data from the Ministry of Health. Vaccination coverage was already insufficient in 2019, when only 14 Regions had hit the target for the hexavalent vaccine, 9 for the trivalent and none for varicella and meningococcus B.

The 2020 data shows a reduction from 14 to 9 and from 9 to 3 Regions that respectively achieved the targets. At national level, compared to 2019, a decrease in coverage was observed: anti-meningococcus B (-2.7 percentage points), anti-measles (-1.8), anti-pneumococcus (-1.4), anti- polio(-1), anti-chickenpox(-0.2). 2021 shows a general increase in coverage at national level but Lazio is the only region that reaches the targets for all three mandatory vaccinations. Tuscany, Emilia-Romagna, Lombardy, Umbria and Veneto meet the targets set for polio and measles vaccines, but not for the varicella vaccine; finally, Campania, Friuli Venezia Giulia and Molise reach the targets only for the hexavalent, for which the Autonomous Province of Bolzano (75%) ranks last.

Compared to the recommended vaccinations, again in 2021, for anti-meningococcus B only Lombardy reaches the 95% target; for pneumococcal coverage varies from the minimum in the Autonomous Province of Bolzano (72%) to the maximum in Molise and Umbria (94%); for anti-rotavirus, with the exception of Bolzano and Valle d’Aosta (40%), they are above 50% in all Regions.

“Considering that no systematic analysis has ever been conducted on pediatric vaccinations – said Nino Cartabellotta, President of the GIMBE Foundation – we carried out a study with the primary objective of evaluating the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the 24-month coverage of mandatory and recommended vaccinations If already in 2019 public vaccination programs showed difficulties in reaching the recommended targets due to vaccination hesitancy, the COVID-19 pandemic, with the inevitable reorganization of services, limited access to health facilities and the fear of possible contagion, has had a significant impact on pediatric vaccination coverage.However, the extent of their reduction in 2020 and the rapid recovery in 2021 show that the vaccination services in the area have adequately handled the emergency managing to guarantee, in most part of the Regions, the continuity of the service”.

