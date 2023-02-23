Stellantis NV, the automotive group chaired by John Elkann and of which Exor is the largest shareholder, reported record 2022 results, with net income of 16.8 billion euros and adjusted operating profit (AOI) of 23 .3 billion euros. Prestigious milestones obtained at a crucial moment for the sector, which demonstrate the rapid progress made in the context of the Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan, thanks to the impetus acquired by the Group in the fields of electrification, software development and vertical integration.

In addition to our record financial results and targeted implementation of the Dare Forward 2030 plan, we have also demonstrated the effectiveness of our electrification strategy in Europe. We now have the technology, products, raw materials and entire battery ecosystem to lead the same transformational journey in North America, starting with our first all-electric Rams in 2023 and Jeep® in 2024. I would like to express my deepest thanks to all employees and our partners for their contribution to creating a more sustainable future,” explains Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis.

Stellantis is already fulfilling the commitments of the Dare Forward 2030 plan, aimed at preserving free and accessible mobility for all. Launched in March 2022, this strategic plan is based on three key pillars that will lead the Group to achieve the goal of doubling net revenues to €300 billion by 2030 (compared to 2021), supporting double-digit AOI margins throughout the decade.

ETHICS: Stellantis wants to have its carbon emissions to zero by 2038, with the interim goal of halving them by 2030(5) compared to 2021 levels. In 2022, the Group reduced the extent of the industrial and real estate perimeter that emits carbon ( Scope 1 and 2) by 11%(6). With the aim of becoming the N.1 in customer satisfaction, Stellantis has achieved a reduction of approximately 30% of vehicle defect rates in the first three months of delivery to the end customer. All key processes in the Group’s human resources management have been aligned with the commitments made on diversity and inclusion. 27% of management positions are now held by women, with the aim of reaching 30% by 2025.

TECHNOLOGY: Stellantis electrification drive gained new impetus as global battery electric vehicle (BEV) sales increased 41% year-on-year to 288,000 vehicles in 2022. With a range of 23 BEVs, the electric vehicle portfolio will more than double to 47 models by the end of 2024. The goal is to offer more than 75 BEVs globally and record electric vehicle sales of 5 million by 2030. The Jeep® brand, in particular, unveiled the first part of its BEV offering with the launch of the Jeep Avenger, the first all-electric Jeep SUV, elected Car of the Year 2023. In addition, the brand presented a preview of the all-electric Jeep Recon and Wagoneer “S”, destined for the North American market and other important global contexts. The Ram brand follows suit, unveiling earlier this month the highly anticipated new all-electric version of the Ram 1500 REV, which will be available in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Stellantis is ranked No. 1 in BEV commercial vehicle sales in the EU30 market and No. 2 in the EU30 for overall EV sales. Fiat Nuova 500 is the best-selling electric car in Italy, while Peugeot e-208 dominates the market in France. The Group achieved first place in the United States for sales of plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV), with the Jeep Wrangler 4xe first in the ranking of the most purchased PHEV vehicles in both the United States and Canada.

The Group has confirmed the locations of its five gigafactories (three in Europe and two in North America), in collaboration with Automotive Cells Company, Samsung SDI and LG Energy Solution. In this context, the vertical integration of raw materials continues to be an essential element. For this reason, agreements have been signed with Vulcan Energy, Controlled Thermal Resources, Alliance Nickel Limited (formerly GME Resources Limited), Element 25 and Terrafame.

Stellantis and Archer have announced they will significantly extend their strategic partnership by joining forces to produce Midnight. It will be Archer’s flagship electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, which will help reduce congestion in urban transportation. In order to accelerate the development of its offer of hydrogen vehicles, the Group has expressed its intention to acquire a stake in Symbio(7), a world leader in the sector of zero-emission hydrogen mobility. Additionally, Stellantis Ventures has made 10 start-up investments with three projects to launch in 2023.

The Group has increased its capabilities in the software area thanks to solid partnerships with Amazon, Foxconn and Qualcomm. In addition, more than 1,500 software engineers and approximately 700 Software and Data Academy graduates have been hired. In the meantime, the development of the STLA Brain, STLA SmartCockpit and STLA AutoDrive software platforms continues. Road tests of the prototypes will begin in the second half of 2023, while the start of technological production is scheduled for the end of 2024. Thanks to the acquisition of aiMotive, Stellantis has enhanced its technology for artificial intelligence and autonomous driving . The operation makes it possible to integrate the route created so far with BMW and Waymo.

The software development strategy, with business growth of 25% in 2022 compared to 2021, is on track to achieve the goals set for 2030, i.e. 20 billion euros of net revenues and around 40% of gross margin . At the end of the year, the Stellantis fleet (based on a 5-year fleet) consisted of almost 13 million cashable connected cars, with the goal of reaching around 34 million by 2030. Thanks to STLA Brain and the efforts of standardization from legacy systems, the aim is to develop solutions to significantly reduce the number of ECUs per vehicle by more than 50%.

VALUE: Stellantis has focused on its seven operating units that integrate the core business, recording a marked development compared to the previous year(1).

Financial services business in the US continued to expand, with coverage now encompassing approximately 90% of US dealers

A complete circular economy strategy was presented, including the first Circular Economy Hub in Italy and a strategic partnership with Qinomic for the development of an electric retrofit solution for light commercial vehicles

Aramis Group has strengthened its European leadership in the online sale of used cars with acquisitions in Italy and Austria. The Group is also expanding online sales of used vehicle dealerships through the launch of Spoticar in North America in 2023

Mobilisights, an independent business unit driving the growth of DaaS (Data as a Service), was launched in January 2023

It should be noted that all regions are growing and recording record profitability. The “Third Engine” – Middle East and Africa, South America, China, India and Asia Pacific – increased net revenues by 34% compared to the previous year(1) and more than doubled its contribution to the adjusted operating result, bringing it to 3.8 billion euros in 2022. These are important steps forward towards achieving the goal of obtaining more than 25% of global net revenues from these markets by 2030.

What Stellantis has demonstrated in its first two years of life is just a fragment of the large impact that the Company expects to have on mobility ecosystems in the future.

With reference to the ordinary dividend of €4.2 billion, corresponding to €1.34 per share, subject to approval by the shareholders, the scheduled calendar for the NYSE, Euronext Milan and Euronext Paris will be as follows: (i) date of ex-dividend 24 April 2023, (ii) posting date 25 April 2023 and (iii) payment date 4 May 2023.

A live webcast and conference call will be held on February 22, 2023 at 14:00 CET / 8:00 am EST, where Stellantis results for the year 2022 will be presented. The webcast and replay of the meeting will be available in the Investors section of the Stellantis website at www.stellantis.com. The submitted material will be published in the Investors section of the Stellantis website (www.stellantis.com) around 8:00 am CET / 2:00 am EST on February 22, 2023.

Stellantis employees benefit from a 2 billion euro bonus based on 2022 financial results

Stellantis announced today that it will distribute a record €2 billion to employees worldwide this year in recognition of their contributions to the Company’s 2022 financial results and achievements both globally and locally.

Stellantis achieved outstanding results in 2022, a year that challenged the global automotive industry with continued supply chain constraints. The year also marked the launch of the Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan, which is transforming the Company into a technological leader in sustainable mobility. With the “Ethics” pillar dedicated to employees, customers and the environment, the plan puts Stellantis at the head of the competition by offering cutting-edge freedom of mobility.

“Thanks to the record results achieved by Stellantis in 2022, we will distribute more than 2 billion euros in profit sharing and variable bonuses to our employees worldwide,” said Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis. “This is 200 million more than last year and is a fair recognition for the contribution of all Stellantis employees to the growth of Stellantis in a very challenging economic environment. When the company does well, all employees do well: this is the foundation of our culture of payment for performance”.