These are the projections contained in the Eurostat population report. Almost 9 years more life expectancy at birth for men and 8 years for women, but the percentage of dependent people will grow by 26.7% and we will be almost 9 million fewer

In less than 80 years, Italians will all be “almost centenarians”, making money in a short time about ten years on current life expectancy. These are the projections contained in the Eurostat report on the European population (EU 27) for 2100.

Women up to 93.5 years Data analysis shows a lengthening of life expectancy at birth for both males and females. Proportionally, men earn more, but women live longer: the numbers tell the comparison between life expectancy in 2022 and 2100.

For i males will be 89.9 years and for females 93.5 years with a gain of 8.8 years and 8 respectively. According to these forecasts, Italy should be confirmed as one of the first places in Europe for longevity. Before us only Spain, Iceland, Norway and Switzerland (and for women also France), but by very little.

On the other hand, we will be fewer: around 50 million and 194 thousand estimated, against 59 million and 30,133 in 2022. Read also: Longevity: how the centenarians of the «blue zones» live. The 9 things in common

In the South, life expectancy increases Also calculate the provincial variables (which start from 2019 data): for the male population, a record increase of life expectancy in Caserta, Caltanissetta (+12.4%) and Naples (+12.1%)while on the opposite side (always increasing) there are Florence, Trento, Perugia and Rimini, all with +8.7 per cent.

For the female population, the greatest growth is expected in the provinces of Syracuse, Naples (+11.1%) and Ragusa (+10.9%); life expectancy increased less in Treviso (+7.9%), Cagliari (+8%) and Macerata (+8.1%). See also My son no longer walks, a doctor injected him with a toxic medicine

Assistance to the elderly population Longevity does not always rhyme with health, however, and the challenges ahead for an aging population are considerable: the data indicate a greater dependence of the over 65s compared to the 15-64 age group. Compared to 2022 they will be 26.7 percent more in 2100 to be “dependent” on younger people. Read also:

10 second balance test to measure longevity. What if you can’t?

Two Sardinian provinces bringing up the rear On the absolute population numbers that concern the provinces, the decrease is more or less marked according to the zones: Rome will be down by -9% and also the other metropolitan cities (Bari -30%, Cagliari -42%, Catania -20%, Florence -6%, Genoa -18%, Messina -40%, Naples -25%, Palermo -31%, Reggio Calabria – 26%, Turin -18%, Venice -10%). The provinces of Carbonia-Iglesias are the “worst”, down by more than 50%, together with two other Sardinian provinces: Medio-Campidano and Oristano. -2% for Forlì-Cesena.

However, there are also realities that go against the trend: Rimini, Trieste and Mantua remain the same, but the metropolitan city of Milan is increasing and so are Bolzano (+49%) and 11 other provinces: Verona, Parma, Modena, Prato Gorizia, Milan , Bologna, Piacenza, Ragusa, Brescia, Trento (with a growth of between 5 and 20%).