«In 3 years at least twenty million deaths»- breaking latest news

Of Christine Brown

The World Health Organization has declared the end of the pandemic globally after the favorable opinion of the technical committee. The general manager: The emergency is over, but the virus is here to stay

The World Health Organization has declared the international emergency linked to the Covid-19 pandemic concluded, stating that the time has come to treat Covid as a disease destined to remain and no longer as an emergency.

The decision was taken on the advice of a committee of independent experts, the so-called Covid-19 emergency committee, which met on Thursday for the fifteenth time since the start of the emergency. with great hope I declare that Covid-19 ended as a global health emergency said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus during a press conference from Geneva, welcoming the conclusions of the emergency committee. He warned, however, that the threat posed by the virus remains. The emergency phase is over, but Covid is here to stay, he said Mary Van Kerkhove, WHO Covid Technical Manager. It was a decision made with extreme caution. I will not hesitate to proclaim a new emergency if the situation changes, Tedros said.

However, Tedros and other WHO officials stressed that the World Health Organization has ended thepublic health emergency of international concern, but the pandemic is not over. WHO does not declare the start of a pandemic and will not even declare the end. However, a Covid-weary world is likely to interpret this announcement that way, WHO officials said. The risk remains new variants emerging that can cause new waves of cases and deaths – he added Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus – and the worst thing countries can do now is to use this news to let their guard down, to dismantle the system they have built and to send people the message that Covid is no longer something to worry about. See also Miniatur Wunderland Hamburg: By model railway to the South Pole | > - Guide - Travel

The budget of the pandemic The Covid-19 public health emergency of international concern effective January 30, 2020. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the World Health Organization estimates thatand at least 20 million people worldwide have died from the new disease. while the official numbers (disease diagnosed with a swab) speak of 7 million victims. The WHO statement comes just days before the US public health emergency expires on May 11.

The alarm in Wuhan The first meeting of the WHO Covid emergency committee was held in January 2020 on days when the unknown virus initially called Sars-like it was beginning to spread outside China as well. The pathogen, later baptized by the WHO Sars-CoV-2, had been intercepted for the first time in Wuhan, a Chinese city of 11 million inhabitants, even if the real origin has never been clarified. Two emergency hospitals had been built in Wuhan to deal with an epidemic now out of control.

The first dramatic days of the pandemic While the Chinese authorities began to isolate the affected cities more and more drastically, and in the rest of the world the health authorities raised their alert level and the first WHO Emergency Committee meeting was held on 22 and 23 January 2020. Not even a week later, the January 30, 2020following his second meeting, the director general of the UN health agency, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, declares that the epidemic constitutes aPublic Health Emergency of International Concern (Pheic)accepting the opinion issued in this sense by the Committee. On March 11, 2020, WHO Director-General announces to the world that Covid-19 is a pandemic. Since then, the emergency committee has met regularly every three months. Today, more than three years after those dramatic days, the situation is very different, the virus is still circulating and continues to cause victims, but mitigation measures, drugs and, above all, vaccines have changed the scenario. See also Palermo, the leading polyclinic in a project against adverse drug reactions

The Chinese case and the postponement of the WHO decision In October 2022, the hypothesis of declaring the end of the pandemic at the next meeting, scheduled for January, was already aired within the World Health Organization. However, even if the virus was already endemic almost all over the world, the decision was blocked by the alarming data from China which, with the mass reopenings, had inaugurated the zero Covid policy which led to a exponential increase in infections and deaths. Nonetheless, the much feared China effect did not occur: no new strains other than Omicron were born and there was no increase in infections in the rest of the world, which is already covered by ahybrid immune. However, the WHO chose the line of prudence, postponing the decision to the next meeting.

The criteria for declaring an emergency According to the International Health Regulations, a public health emergency of international concern can be declared in response to a public health event that meets three criteria: theserious event, sudden, unexpected; has the potential to spread beyond borders; requires a coordinated international response. Today the Covid it may still cause serious illness, but it is no longer something sudden or unexpected. Borders have now been crossed, the disease is known worldwide and coordinated international responses are virtually abandoned.

The new global plan Just two days ago the World Health Organization updated the Strategic Pandemic Preparedness Plan which represents a guide for all countries on how to manage Covid in the next two years. Five strategies are suggested: collaborative surveillance, community protection, safe and flexible care, access to countermeasures and emergency coordination. The new document underlines the importance of taking care of people who have experienced Long Covid. See also If you experience any of these symptoms immediately after eating, see a doctor right away