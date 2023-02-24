Home Health in 600 municipalities voting takes place in the first round on 14-15 May – breaking latest news
Health

in 600 municipalities voting takes place in the first round on 14-15 May – breaking latest news

by admin
in 600 municipalities voting takes place in the first round on 14-15 May – breaking latest news

The next administrative elections will be held on 14 and 15 May. This was decided by the Council of Ministers. The municipal elections of 2023 concern about 600 municipalities in the regions with ordinary statute. There will be 18 provincial capitals (including regions with special statutes) affected by the vote. These include the municipalities of Teramo, Udine, Latina, Imperia, Brescia, Sondrio, Ancona, Brindisi, Catania, Ragusa, Syracuse, Trapani, Massa, Pisa, Siena, Terni, Treviso and Vicenza. The eventual runoff round will be held on May 28-29.

See also  Because Dji Osmo Mobile 5 is the ideal companion for social video

You may also like

Osteoporosis: who is most at risk, the symptoms,...

A year of wrong prophecies on the war...

Juve, Allegri and the apologies on TV after...

Nantes-Juventus 0-3: hat-trick by Di Maria, the Bianconeri...

“Sanctions on Russia effective if the G20 also...

That’s why you don’t have to eat this...

Kill the Justice League, battle pass and post-launch...

the mother is safe, Camila dies just born

Kill the Justice League, trailer del multiplayer dallo...

VICTORY FOR ITALY. 28 FOR MANNION – BOLOGNABASKETBALL...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy