The next administrative elections will be held on 14 and 15 May. This was decided by the Council of Ministers. The municipal elections of 2023 concern about 600 municipalities in the regions with ordinary statute. There will be 18 provincial capitals (including regions with special statutes) affected by the vote. These include the municipalities of Teramo, Udine, Latina, Imperia, Brescia, Sondrio, Ancona, Brindisi, Catania, Ragusa, Syracuse, Trapani, Massa, Pisa, Siena, Terni, Treviso and Vicenza. The eventual runoff round will be held on May 28-29.