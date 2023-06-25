In a 14-hour operation, German doctors sew up four severed fingers

A log splitter and a lack of attention: within a very short time, not only was the piece of wood split, but the ax had also severed four of Christian R.’s fingers. The thumb, forefinger, middle finger and ring finger of the left hand were suddenly no longer part of him. “I wasn’t paying attention for a moment and then it happened,” says Christian R. The civil engineer had pressed the red button, the hatchet was already going down, but the piece of wood wasn’t in the right place, a quick grip, a quick one Distraction – the accident had happened.

“We chilled our fingers”

“My first thought was, you can’t walk around like this for the rest of your life. How does that look like?” Christian R. says today, three months later. But the initial fear quickly went away. He and his friend did what had to be done to save his life, as he recalls: “Amazingly, we were very focused and calm. First, to stop the bleeding, we tied off my arm and then cooled my fingers.”

In the meantime, the emergency doctor and rescue helicopter were alerted. “When Christian called me to say he lost four fingers, I thought he was joking. It wasn’t until he assured me that it was actually serious that I got scared,” his wife describes the situation. The injured person was then flown to the University Hospital Regensburg (UKR) with the rescue helicopter. There it went from the shock room in the emergency room directly to the operating theatre.

14-hour surgery for four fingers

Sebastian Geis, deputy head of Lukas Prantl’s team in the UKR’s Department of Plastic, Hand and Reconstructive Surgery, took care of his four fingers directly: “When the emergency call came in, I had just finished another operation and wanted to go back to my office . It was immediately clear that we had to act as quickly as possible to save the fingers.” A 14-hour surgical marathon followed. Then it was said: All four fingers are sewn on again.

Vessels to be patched no thicker than a hair

“Such an injury is complex on many levels as everything is destroyed. Bones, ligaments, tendons and vessels. We have to replant and reconstruct everything to have a chance of preserving the hand and restoring functionality as best as possible,” explains the hand surgery expert. Mr. R. had an advantage over others because the incision was straight and thus made replantation possible at all. In other cases, patients often lose their fingers.

Such interventions also require special sensitivity. The hand surgeons operate on vessels and nerves that are no thicker than a hair. The professor explains that they can already see during the procedure whether there are any chances of success. But whether the operation worked with all the desired effects only becomes clear during the rehabilitation.

“Slowly the feeling is coming back”

Christian R. was lucky in misfortune, as the saying goes. “Slowly the feeling is coming back, in waves. My fingers ‘tingle’. It’s sometimes a little uncomfortable and slightly painful, but it shows that there’s life in it,” says the civil engineer today.

Kerstin Heumann, resident in the UKR’s Department of Plastic, Hand and Reconstructive Surgery, is very satisfied with the healing process so far. At check-up appointments, she checks how well the fingers are working. Occupational therapy and lymphatic drainage also support healing.

“Occupational therapy is now a very important building block on the road to recovery, because targeted treatment of the scars can prevent scarring. Uncontrolled scarring restricts mobility, which would be counterproductive,” explains Geis about the further prognosis. “Gradually, the warmth, the natural skin color and then gradually the mobility should come back.”

In addition, the nerves have to regenerate and give feedback to the brain that there is something that needs to be controlled again. “It takes time, because nerves regenerate about one millimeter per day on average,” explains the surgeon. So the first steps have been taken. Christian R. is relieved: “Luckily I’m right-handed, so I can write and work. So things are looking up.”

