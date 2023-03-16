FROM OUR CORRESPONDENT

BERLIN — Ad Adolf Hitlerwhich according to a Harvard psychological study had a “strong female component”, they wanted to put estrogen in his meals, so that his mustache would fall off, his voice would become shrill and above all his breasts would grow. A FÃ¼hrer with boobs would hardly have exerted his charisma on the Germans any longer. In Japan, they planned to introduce hundreds of foxes painted in radioactive phosphorescent paint, which would terrorize soldiers and civilians, favoring the American victory. Another plan envisaged that the country of Tenno was invaded by thousands of kamikaze bats, launched from airplanes, under whose wings were fixed devices that would set fire to houses and wooden buildings.

They weren’t ideas for a movie script, nor the ramblings of a disturbed mind. But some of the projects conceived and in many cases tested by a special section of the OSS, the Office of Strategic Services, forerunner of the CIAcreated in 1942 to coordinate intelligence and intensify hybrid warfare against the Axis powers.

In the summer of that year, Stanley Lowell, a brilliant chemist known for his volcanic mind and passion for the strangest inventions, was summoned to Washington by William “Wild Bill” Donovan, the general Roosevelt had wanted to lead the new secret service. After making him wait for hours in a cell, Donovan entered and without introducing himself said to him: â€˜You know Sherlock Holmes, of course. I need Professor Moriarty for my staff. I think she might be.’

For Lowell it was the meeting of life. From that moment he became head of a secret group, the Research & Development Branch, tasked with developing clandestine techniques and devices to deceive, terrorize, destabilize and destroy the enemy. Donovan would not be disappointed. In the nearly three years that she operated under Lowell’s leadership, the unit produced everything: silenced guns, invisible inks, pens that fired, explosives disguised as candy or lumps of coal, truth serums , devices to derail trains, poisoned pills with no smell or taste, compasses hidden in uniform buttons, briefcases that exploded when opened. Sound familiar? Yes. Lowell looks like the real-life version of Q, the tech-savvy wizard from the James Bond novels and movies. And indeed, in those years, the future creator of 007, Ian Fleming, worked for British intelligence, which was also engaged in unorthodox actions. See also A new primary school for more than 300 pupils with innovative spaces and a gym: in Renazzo (FE) the works are finished

Not all projects were successful. Operation Fantasia, that of the luminescent foxes, was abandoned after a group of suitably painted canids were thrown into the Chesapeake Bay off Washington, but by the time they managed to get ashore the dye had almost all been washed away. The female hormone plan for Hitler made no headway, either. And it was abandoned Project Capricious, who wanted to spread anthrax among German troops in Spanish Morocco using flies. On the other hand, launched on Japan, a few dozen kamikaze bats survived and managed to set fire to some buildings and the control tower of an air base. But the majority died of the cold.

The story of Lowell’s unit is now being told by the American historian John Lisle, in a book just released by St. Martin Press. «The Dirty Tricks Department», the Department of Dirty Tricks is the fascinating and documented reconstruction of a world of shadows, populated by double agents, heroes, weirdos and mad scientists, in that no-holds-barred fight against Nazism that was the Second World War. But it’s also a reflection on the moral dilemmas and darker legacies of those businesses. For example, it was the Lowell department’s research on truth serum that inspired the 1950s clandestine program of experiments Mk-Ultraone of the most notorious projects of the CIA, in which hundreds of prisoners, mentally ill and even unwitting citizens were subjected to serums, drugs such as LSD, sound and electromagnetic waves, torture techniques, to force their confessions through mind control.