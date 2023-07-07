in a letter the accusations against the footballer”

The Editorial Board Thursday 6 July 2023, 8.48 pm

PARIS (France) – Yet another letter. This time PSG sent it and Mbappé received it. After Al-Khelaifi’s ultimatum, L’Equipe has revealed that nerves are on edge and that the Paris club has sent a missive to its unrelaxing star. Indeed, pressing. According to PSG’s top executives, the attacker caused “enormous damage” to the club with his public disclosure regarding the non-renewal and reproaches Mbappé for “lack of sincerity”. Finally, in the three-page letter, Mbappé is invited to participate in a meeting to find the best possible solution, i.e. renewal or transfer, in order not to run into the “paralysis of the club“. The date of July 31 remains as the maximum limit for making a decision.

Psg and Mbappé: sparks and precedents

It should be emphasized that Mbappé had previously sent two letters to PSG. In the first he had written that he would not renew the contract, in the second the reasons for not signing. The France star also spoke about it at a press conference saying: “NI haven’t killed anyone, I don’t care about people’s reactions.”

Corriere dello Sport by subscription

Together for passion, choose how

Subscribe to the digital edition of the newspaper. Matches, stories, insights, interviews, comments, columns, rankings, tables, formations, previews.

Always with you, as you want

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

