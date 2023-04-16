in a week you purify yourself and lose up to 5kg (Menu)

The fennel diet: in one week you purify yourself and lose up to 5kg (Menu)

The diet that we offer you today is a diet that can help you lose weight, flatten your stomach and detoxify.

It is a diet based on fennel, which is a very fresh vegetable and capable of purifying the intestines. It should be noted that this diet should only be followed for a week and can make you lose up to five kilos.

Important: being a low-calorie regimen, it is highly inadvisable exceed the week of duration.

We’ll take a closer look at this diet soon, but first a few notes on fennel.

Fennel provides very few calories, even if it contains carbohydrates, proteins and fibers. It is generally considered a good protagonist of slimming diets because it helps speed up the digestion of fats.

The fibers it contains can help overcome occasional bouts of constipation. It is also recommended for cases of bloated belly and flatulence.

Fennel seeds, in particular, are rich in vitamins A, B, C and D, but also in minerals such as potassium, phosphorus, copper, zinc and magnesium.

The water

It should be emphasized that the fennel diet requires daily consumption at least one and a half liters of water and to absolutely avoid all snacks, both sweet and salty.

But here we are at the diet

Breakfast is always the same throughout the week: a glass of skimmed milk with 30 grams of cereals; or coffee or barley coffee with two wholemeal biscuits; or even coffee with a yogurt and fruit.

for a mid-morning or mid-afternoon snack, it’s decidedly light: a fennel herbal tea.

Then, day by day:

Monday

Lunch: potato gnocchi with cherry tomatoes, 60 grams of bresaola and 200 grams of fennel.

Cena: a grilled hamburger, half a fennel with potatoes.

Tuesday

Lunch: 60 grams of pasta with fresh tomatoes and fennel and 60 grams of taleggio cheese.

Cena: a pizzaiola style chicken breast and a mixed salad with fennel.

Wednesday

Lunch: 60 grams of basmati rice with fennel and a chicory and rocket salad.

Cena: a sea bream in the oven served with a cream of fennel and other vegetables.

Thursday

Lunch: half a pound of penne with tomato sauce, plus a salad of fennel and orange.

Cena (all fibers): cauliflower and potato cream, fennel tortilla and lettuce salad.

Friday

Lunch: 50 grams of spaghetti with clams and a delicious baked fennel gratin.

Cena: 200 grams of lean fish, 100 grams of raw fennel, a pear.

Saturday

Lunch: chicken breast with chicory and fennel salad.

Cena: two ounces of ricotta cheese, fennel salad and an apple.

Sunday

Lunch: a portion of lasagna with fennel and ham.

Cena: 150 grams of raw tomatoes, 125 grams of lean mozzarella and fennel cooked in a pan.

Consult your dietician before embarking on any diet