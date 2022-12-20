Influenza vaccination extended free of charge to all age groups in Abruzzo: this was announced by the regional health councilor, Nicoletta Verì.

The administrations will therefore be possible, in addition to the categories already indicated in the regional plan of last September (health workers, pregnant women, over 60 and children aged between 6 months and 6 years), also for the other age groups and will be able be requested and carried out exclusively in the vaccination clinics of the ASL, according to organizational procedures that will be defined by the healthcare companies and indicated on the respective websites.

“The high diffusion of the flu in our region – explains councilor Verì – and the concomitant circulation of Covid, have prompted us to expand the audience of free flu vaccinations. This is to strengthen protection and avoid complications related to an influenza virus that is particularly aggressive this year, and to simplify the diagnosis and differentiated management of suspected cases”.

The flu campaign will end on March 31, 2023.