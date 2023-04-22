in addition to the Pope, Biden and Putin are also left without

April 21, 202318:39

Twitter has begun removing the blue check that appears on verified accounts for users who have not subscribed to the $84-a-year paid service to keep it. He paid for it Pope francescobut also Joe Bidenthe first lady and the US government, Vladimir Putin, Kim Kardashian, Beyoncé, Bill Gates e Donald Trump. And even Jack Dorsey, the founder of Twitter has lost the blue tick. Also remove the blue check from a series of US government accounts, which have not yet obtained the gray tick which will feature public administration accounts in the new Twitter’s Elon Musk.

Religious leaders without a check In the religious world, in addition to Pope Bergoglio, the patriarch of Moscow Kirill and the Iranian supreme leader Khamenei have also lost the blue check. The Dalai Lama has kept the hallmark.

The appeal of the Holy See “While waiting to know the new platform policies, the Holy See trusts that they include the certification of the authenticity of the accounts”, commented the Vatican. “As of now @Pontifex accounts certified under the old rules have more than 53 million followers.”

“Out” Trump and Beyoncé Even former President Donald Trump, readmitted to the bird’s social network by Elon Musk, no longer has a verified account, and other prominent figures such as Beyoncé, Bill Gates and Kim Kardashian have also lost their check. He still has the blue check, however, Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka.

From Biden to Harris: the entire US government remains unchecked In addition to the Pope, the blue check has disappeared from the profile of President Joe Biden, of the first lady Jill, also of the vice president Kamala Harris. The labels have also been removed from Russia- and China-affiliated media and journalists, including the official account of the president of Russia, which has remained unused since the invasion of Ukraine last year. Controversial labels added to US media accounts that receive small state subsidies that were labeled “affiliates” were also removed.

Who keeps the blue check? However, Musk has made it known that at the moment he will keep the blue check on the profiles of some famous people. These include basketball star LeBron James, who confirmed he paid nothing, and writer Stephen King. The latter, in addition to not having paid any sum, claimed that he had not even provided his mobile phone number, as requested by Twitter in the information text of the ticks. Musk himself then announced that the blue check was also kept for William Shatner, the famous Star Trek actor.

Check it out for a fee Since its creation in 2009, the blue check has become a signature element that has helped the platform become a trusted forum for journalists and activists. But the new social media owner explained that the new paid blue check method will help unmask fake profiles. “You can easily create 10,000 or 100,000 fake Twitter accounts using just one home computer and artificial intelligence,” he explained. verified phone number and a credit card. My prediction is that any so-called social network that doesn’t do this will fail.”

