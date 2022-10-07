In addition to weights and equipment, there was also drugs in the gym. So the carabinieri of Messina Sud have ascertained during a check in a room on the outskirts of the city. In handcuffs the owner, a 44-year-old already known to the police for specific crimes, for detention for the purpose of trafficking in drugs and doping substances.

The military discovered five grams of cocaine, cleverly concealed in the office of the owner of the business, a precision slingbar, material for the packaging of the drug and 4 pens of insulin, a substance believed to be doping for sports activities. During the check, a patron of the gym, 44 years old and with a clean record, was found in possession of an insulin pen and therefore referred to the competent Public Prosecutor’s Office for the crime of receiving stolen goods.

The drug, sent to the Carabinieri Scientific Investigations Department of Messina for laboratory analysis, was seized together with the precision sling bar and the owner of the gym was arrested, in the act of crime, for detention for the purpose of selling drugs and doping substances and transferred to the Gazzi prison at the disposal of the judicial authorities. The arrest of the man, defended by the lawyer Nino Cacia, was validated by the judge.