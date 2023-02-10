The Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance (OCRA), one of the main American associations for the promotion of cancer research, has decided for a rather radical step change in terms of ovarian cancer prevention. In a recent consent document in fact, the so-called opportunistic salpingectomy is recommended to the entire female population, i.e. the removal of the fallopian tubes carried out in conjunction with other surgical operations in the pelvic area, to be evaluated obviously in the event that one is no longer interested in reproduction, and – this is the crucial point – regardless of the presence of particular risk factors for the development of tumors.

Ovarian cancer, Bianca Balti will also resort to preventive surgery by Dario Rubino

August 26, 2022



For ovarian cancer, there is still no early diagnosis

The new indications represent a 360-degree change compared to the past, given that the association, one of the most influential and active also in the field of advocacy for patients with ovarian cancer, had previously always placed the emphasis on early identification of the disease. And they come following the publication of a large study on the effectiveness of ovarian cancer screening, lo UK Collaborative Trial of Ovarian Cancer Screening, from which it emerged that early identification of ovarian tumors does not, unfortunately, lead to an increase in survival for the patients. In short, early diagnosis does not seem sufficient to change the course of the disease.

Ovarian cancer, a photographic exhibition to witness the “rebirth” by Martha Musso

See also Apple: with «sideloading» every smartphone in the crosshairs of cybercriminals 03 Maggio 2022



It is almost always in the tubes that the tumor forms

On the other hand, bilateral removal of the tubes would have been shown to concretely reduce the risk of developing ovarian cancer. Indeed, it is precisely in the fallopian tubes (and not in the ovaries) – writes Ocra in its consensus statement – that most of the high-grade serous ovarian carcinomas originate, the most common form of malignant ovarian tumour. And given that salpingectomy is a relatively simple operation with no consequences, at least for those who are certain that they do not want a natural pregnancy in the future, it would be a possibility to be carefully evaluated in terms of prevention, in the event that one undergoes already undergoing gynecological surgery such as hysterectomies or other forms of pelvic area surgery, because it is possible to combine the procedures in one session.

Gynecological cancers, when and how it is possible to prevent them by Dario Rubino

09 September 2022



“It is a procedure that we have been recommending for years, in conjunction with other types of surgery in the pubic area,” he explains to Oncoline John Swap, scientific director of the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic Foundation and full professor of Gynecology and Obstetrics at the Catholic University of Rome. “I think a campaign like the one launched by the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance is important, because if doctors are certainly already aware of the subject, patients are probably less so. Instead, it is an important opportunity for women who no longer plan to get pregnant, because it significantly reduces the chances of developing ovarian cancer, and it is a procedure that lengthens the associated surgery by just 15 minutes”.

Ovarian cancer: with targeted therapy two out of three patients are alive at more than 5 years by Irma D’Aria

September 10, 2022



Removal of the ovaries remains reserved for high-risk cases

In the past, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and the Society of Gynecologic Oncology, two of the main American scientific societies dedicated to the treatment and prevention of gynecological cancers, had already sided in favor of opportunistic salpingectomy as a form of cancer prevention. Different speech, however, for salpingo-oophorectomy, an operation which consists in the concomitant removal of tubes and ovaries, capable of reducing even more drastically the risk of developing ovarian cancer, but not without side effects, even serious ones, if performed before the menopause. The surgery is routinely recommended for all women at high risk for ovarian cancer, such as carriers of the BRCA genes. But it exposes to hormonal dysfunctions, an increase in cardiovascular risk and the incidence of other forms of cancer. For this reason the cost/benefit ratio in the general population cannot be considered positive.