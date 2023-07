Attention yes. But no stress. Let’s be calm. Because technology is increasingly precise and efficient. And above all there are different control systems that protect pacemaker e defibrillators implanted by possible electromagnetic “waves” which theoretically could also interfere with the monitoring function and possible “reaction” on the heart rhythm of the devices. So there’s no need to worry if the metal detector sounds when we pass through the control machines at the airport.

