Autism is not a disease, but a developmental disorder that comes in a variety of forms. Experts therefore speak of autism spectrum disorders (ASD). Those affected are impaired in their perception, communication and relationship with the environment. Cognitive, language, motor and emotional deficits and behavioral problems make integration into society difficult.

congenital disorder

Science assumes that the main cause is a congenital disorder of brain function that cannot be cured. However, early behavioral therapy and language support measures can promote existing skills. ASD is noticeable even in small children. For example, when facial expressions and gestures are missing (e.g. waving the hand) or the child cannot express happiness.

“Children usually avoid direct eye contact or look right through you. Refusing to play with others or stereotypical movement patterns such as constantly slapping your hands on your ears should also give rise to a pediatric or child psychiatric examination,” says senior physician Klara Humer-Golmayer from the Salzkammergut Klinikum Vöcklabruck.

In contrast to early childhood autism, the symptoms of Asperger’s syndrome become noticeable later. Those affected often show normal language development and have talents and special interests, but are also severely restricted in their ability to socialize.

