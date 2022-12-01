news-txt”>

From 13 to 22 April and from 15 to 25 July 2023. These are the two sessions in which the tests for the TOLC can be carried out (acronym of Test On Line CISIA). The ministerial decree – number 1925 – was published today which lays down the provisions for the new test for access to the single-cycle master’s degree courses of Medicine and surgery, Dentistry and dental prostheses and Veterinary medicine in Italian. The new tests will be in effect for the next academic year, 2023-2024. Unlike the previous selection tests, the tests are repeatable. There are two periods foreseen in the calendar year.

The new tests – explains the Ministry of the University – will be in force for the next academic year, 2023-2024. They were envisaged by the resolution approved unanimously on 15 February last by the VII Parliamentary Commission and then implemented with the ministerial decree n. 1107 of 24 September 2022. The TOLC-MED is for access to Medicine and Surgery, Dentistry and Dental Prosthesis courses, while the TOLC-VET will concern access to Veterinary Medicine. Unlike the previous selection tests, the tests are repeatable. There are two periods foreseen in the calendar year. For 2023, an initial trial period is scheduled between 13 and 22 April. The second is instead fixed between 15 and 25 July. A deliberate choice to avoid overlapping with the final exams. For the 2024-2025 academic year, the periods for the test sessions will be in February and April 2024. Within these sessions, each university identifies the days and shifts for the delivery of the tests. Once the tests have been taken, candidates will be able to choose – in the time available – the best score from those achieved in the two sessions for enrollment purposes so as to then be able to indicate, in order of preference, the universities for which they intend to compete. Candidates will be able to enter the application with their options from 31 July 2023 until 24 August 2023, at 3.00 pm, through the CINECA portal. The subsequent publication of the national ranking will take place on 5 September 2023, earlier than in previous years. An advance that aims to facilitate the scrolling of the national ranking and allow the correct start of the new academic year for 2023-2024. The advance in the publication of the ranking will be greater for the 2024-2025 academic year with the TOLC administration periods in February and April 2024. Candidates can register for the TOLCs via the CISIA web platform (www.cisiaonline.it). The universities will have to allow the booking of the test starting at least from the thirtieth day before the start of the delivery period. The reservation will be allowed until the tenth day before the start of each supply period. The places available for admission to restricted access courses will be established with a subsequent decree of the Ministry of University and Research. Participation, the methods of admission and the various phases of the procedure, the structure of the test and the methods of carrying it out have been established by the decree of the Ministry of University and Research 1107, of 24 September 2022. The TOLCs can be attended by enrolled students in the last or penultimate year of Italian or foreign secondary schools which allow the acquisition of a qualification suitable for access to university courses, as well as all those who already have a secondary school diploma. Students who participate in the TOLC in 2023, as enrolled in the penultimate year of upper secondary schools, will be able to apply for inclusion in the ranking list only in the 2024-2025 academic year. For the tests, both for the TOLC-MED and for the TOLC-VET, candidates will have a maximum of 90 minutes to solve the 50 questions provided. The questions will be distributed in four sections for each of which a pre-established time is foreseen: understanding of the text and knowledge acquired in studies, biology, chemistry and physics, mathematics and reasoning. Registering for the TOLC will also allow the candidate to access the MOOCs (Massive Open Online Courses), the disciplinary exercises for each subject contained in the test. On the website dedicated to restricted access (https://accessoprogrammato.miur.it/2022/) all students will be able to find free information and tools, made available by the various university locations, as support for orientation and to improve preparation initial selection tests.