in Argegno the retaining wall collapses on the road

Como, 30 May 2023 – The rain of recent days was also followed by the hail which in the late afternoon and in the evening created several problems on the Lario and also on the Ceresio. In Campione d’Italia, for example, the streets covered with ice grains have whitened and the main street of the village it turned into a river because of the hail that blocked the collection grates.

The hail covered the square of the Casino in Campione d’Italia

Things didn’t go better on Lake Como: a Mezzegra, Tremezzo, Lezzeno, Bellagio, Lenno and Schignano the perturbation arrived in the late afternoon and water and hail ad Argegno have caused the collapse of the retaining wall of the sports field which runs along the provincial road 13, the road that descends into the village from the Intelvi Valley. A car was hit, although fortunately they are not injured. The firefighters are working to make the area safe and allow the road to reopen later.

Flooding and slowed traffic have also been reported along the road State Queen, but in the evening the perturbation moved, accompanied by rain and hailstorms, also towards the capital, Canturino and Bassa Comasca. Civil protection has declared yellow alert and volunteers are working to monitor rivers and streams.

