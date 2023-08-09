In Argentina, the electoral campaign ended early due to the death of an 11-year-old mugged in Buenos Aires

A robbery is shaking up Sunday’s presidential primary election campaign in Argentina. An 11-year-old girl victim died after hitting her head while two boys on scooters tried to steal her backpack with their cell phones. It all happened in the early hours of Wednesday morning near a school in the town hall of Lanus, one of the hottest areas in the hinterland of the city of Buenos Aires. The theft was filmed by a surveillance camera: in the frames you can see two people on a motorcycle who, in an attempt to steal the girl’s backpack with their cell phone, make her fall violently to the ground, banging her head. The girl, who remained unconscious, died a few hours later in hospital for a cardiac arrest product of severe head trauma suffered. The death caused anger and emotion and a spontaneous protest in front of the police station to invoke the arrest of those responsible. Meanwhile, some of the candidates in Sunday’s primaries announced the suspension of the closing rallies of the electoral campaign.

The mayor of Lanus, Nestor Grindetti, candidate for governor for the centre-right coalition Juntos por el Cambio (JxC), canceled all campaign engagements and set up a crisis committee. Even the current governor of the Province of Buenos Aires and candidate for re-election in Argentina’s most important electoral district, Axel Kicillof, of the Peronist coalition Union por la Patria (UP), announced the cancellation of the rallies assuring that “crime will not remain unpunished”. The two sides attribute each other the responsibility for insecurity in the area but the inhabitants of the neighborhood denounce a situation of constant insecurity in the context of the serious economic crisis that is affecting the country. “It happens every day,” they say. Meanwhile, a prime suspect has already been arrested. He is only 14 years old and according to the Clarin newspaper, which is covering the news with various reports, he has several previous cases for muggings. Six other people ended up in handcuffs.