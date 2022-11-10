The 20th edition of the course on the pathology of the lower genital tract is in full swing in the rooms of the University of Asti, which takes place at the end of October dedicated to the prevention of female neoplasms.

The point is made on the diagnostic and therapeutic strategies of pathologies, not only oncological, which affect the female genital system.

Experts from all over Italy and three important foreigners will speak: Maggie Cruickshank (Scotland) President of the European Federation of Colposcopy (EFC), Pekka Nieminen (Finland) Past President of the EFC and Christine Bergeron (Paris) future President of the World Federation of Colposcopy.

The course is aimed at doctors specializing in gynecology and obstetrics, oncology, pathological anatomy, plastic surgery, nurses and midwives.

14.7 training credits were awarded and the course was accredited as an “Advanced Colposcopy Course” by the EFC.

The most current topics on national screening for cervical cancer, on the HPV vaccine, on modern non-invasive treatment systems (Fertility sparing) of female genital neoplasms will be discussed and treated; in addition to the no less important aspects concerning recurrent genital infections, the use of contraceptives and disorders concerning the sexual sphere.

“Our center – says Dr. Maggiorino Barbero, head of Gynecology at the Asti Hospital, director of the course and president of the Italian Society of Colposcopy and Cervical Vaginal Pathology – has one of the most numerous cases, nationally, on radiofrequency treatments of related HPV diseases.

Furthermore, as President of the Italian Society of Colposcopy and Cervical Vaginal Pathology we participate in the work of the Scientific Committee which is finalizing the National Guidelines on the prevention of cervical cancer that will be published by the Ministry of Health on the website of the Istituto Superiore. of the Health of Rome “.