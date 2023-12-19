In Bari the event “A new commitment to health”. Undersecretary Gemmato: “For the 45 years of the National Health System, a discussion on the topics of the health agenda in view of the next G7 in Puglia”

On Monday 18 December 2023, the Kursaal Theater in Bari hosted the event “A new commitment to health“, organized as part of the celebrations for the 45 years of the National Health System, during which the Undersecretary for Health, Marcello Gemmato focused on the priorities that public health will have to address in the near future.

“Together with colleagues and stakeholders, we talk about the path undertaken in the first year of Government and delve into the themes of the health agenda in view of the next G7 in Puglia” remarked Gemmato “I strongly wanted to bring together in Bari, in my hometown, all those who every day they animate our public healthcare with commitment and professionalism, to celebrate 45 years of our extraordinary National Health Service, among the best in the world, which is inspired by the principles of universality, equality and equity”

The day opened with three parallel thematic tables.

Domenico Mantoan, general director of AGENAS coordinated the table “The opportunities of telemedicine and digitalisation for the national health service” and highlighted that “these new technologies will bridge the gap between territorial disparities and offer greater integration between regional health services and national platforms, improving clinical quality and accessibility to patients’ health services throughout the national territory”

Marinella Mainolfi, general director of health professions and human resources of the Ministry of Health concluded the work of the round table “The centrality of health professions in the National Health Service” underlining that “The national and international context presents us with a challenge: to ensure the system adequate number of professionals possessing the necessary skills to respond to the new and different health needs of the population. For this reason we have started a process that involves all the actors, primarily federations and trade unions, which guarantees the full valorisation of the different professional figures in the new healthcare networks”

The “Innovative therapies” table was coordinated by Giorgio Palù, AIFA president, who addressed the topic of new advanced therapy medicinal products (ATMP), highlighting that “AIFA intends to play a role as system integrator – by dialogue, as well as with the industrial world, with the State, the Regions, the University, encouraging biomedical-pharmaceutical and clinical research, investing in Health Technology Assessment and in the digital transformation process of data, essential to guarantee active pharmacovigilance, appropriate choice of drugs, universal access to treatment and its sustainability”

The “National Plan for Rare Diseases 2023-2026” was the focus of a specific study by Annalisa Scopinaro, president of Uniamo, Italian Federation of Rare Diseases and Annamaria De Luca, full professor, Department of Pharmacy-Drug Science, of the University of Bari, who underlined the need to address the challenges related to rare diseases in the context of the national health system.

The topic of rare diseases, together with antimicrobial resistance, will be at the center of the debate during the Italian presidency of the G7 which will be held in Puglia in 2024

Guard:

To know more:

Share this: Facebook

X

