From one hospital to another in the city not on a simple ambulance, but on a “space rocket”. It is the possibility that Bimbo Tu, an association for children affected by diseases of the central nervous system and solid tumors of Bologna, offers young patients admitted to the pediatric wards of the Maggiore hospital and the Sant’Orsola hospital to move to the Bellaria hospital, when have to undergo MRI. For a year now, at Bellaria, again thanks to an initiative by Bimbo Tu, the RisoAmica program has been launched to deal with this complicated diagnostic test, a resonance simulation that helps the little ones to experience it without fear and above all without having to resort to anesthesia .

So far, 71 children aged 3 to 12 have joined the RisoAmica project and 62 of them have managed to undergo magnetic resonance without sedation. Rocketvan, the free intra-hospital transport service, is a space-style wrapped ambulance, which makes the child feel like traveling towards the Universe, among planets and dozens of stars painted in the blue cockpit. Alessandro Arcidiacono, President of Bimbo Tu explains that “this ambulance dressed as a space rocket will transform the little patient into the protagonist of an unforgettable interstellar journey: a journey to be faced with courage and confidence thanks to the help of two powerful allies that the little ones know well: play and imagination”.

The vehicle will be driven by a Red Cross volunteer and can be booked by the small patient’s doctor. Testimonial is the astronaut Paolo Nespoli, who has been close to Bimbo Tu for some time: “With our imagination, we can face and overcome any obstacle, even the most difficult”, he comments. “This means that the humanization of treatments is not a slogan – concludes the regional councilor for health policies Raffaele Donini -, but it is the heart of our health care”. The project has the patronage of the Ausl, Aosp, the Municipality and Metropolitan City of Bologna, the Emilia-Romagna Region and the support of Emilbanca, Conad and Pilot Pen. It was made by 3T body shop and Vision Ambulances. In perspective, Rocketvan could also connect other hospitals in the area. (HANDLE).