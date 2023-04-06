news-txt”>

Ambassadors of the City of Bologna for their contribution to the cultural, economic and scientific growth of the Emilian capital. This is the recognition assigned to prof. Giovanni Martinelli, Scientific Director of the IRCCS Romagna Institute for the Study of Tumors “Dino Amadori” – IRST and to prof. Claudio Cerchione, Chief Medical Researcher, IRCCS Romagna Institute for the Study of Tumors “Dino Amadori” – IRST and Presidents of SOHO – Italy (Society of Hematologic Oncology Italy), directly from the Mayor of Bologna Matteo Lepore, from the Vice Rector of the University of Bologna Simona Tondelli and Franco Baraldi, Director of the Bologna chamber of commerce and President of Bologna Welcome. In fact, the two internationally known researchers managed to bring the 31st Symposium of the International Association for Comparative Research on Leukemia and Related Diseases – IACRLRD, one of the major international conferences in hematology, to Bologna from 31 August to 2 September.

In addition to the two researchers, the prestigious award went to 12 other personalities from the city’s academic, business and institutional world. “We are very honored and grateful to the Municipality for this recognition as Ambassador – underline Martinelli and Cerchione – because it is important to be able to bring the largest world conferences on medical issues to our country as well. Italy really needs these activities from the point of from an academic, cultural point of view but also for the promotion of our territory.In particular – the two researchers underline – Italian hematology has always been at the top of international research and one of the most important schools worldwide is located in Bologna. bringing a conference, one of the most relevant on a planetary level in the hematological field, to Bologna, also underlines the validity and authority of Italian hematologists”.

The conference will address issues related to innovation in the field of oncohaematological tumors (leukemia, lymphoma, and myeloma), the new frontiers of research, early diagnosis and personalized therapy. The role of Ambassador crowns the commitment of Martinelli and Cerchione also through the presidency of SOHO Italy which is the Italian Society of Oncohematology born in collaboration with the American MD Anderson. A particularly active scientific society that is recruiting hundreds of young hematologists precisely because of its broad international scope. “SOHO Italy now intends to open up to clinicians of other medical specialties and above all to institutions – conclude Martinelli and Cerchione – precisely to promote greater knowledge of hematological diseases, their prevention when possible and early diagnosis. SOHO Italy is a candidate to become a point of reference and the role of Ambassador becomes an even stronger tool for promoting the territory”. “In recent years Bologna has grown a lot in the number of international events organized – says Mayor Matteo Lepore – and for 2022 it has positioned itself in the Top40 among cities all over the world, on the same level as Beijing and Melbourne and just before Rotterdam , Gothenburg and Lyon; it is the only non-capital city under half a million inhabitants in the first 40 cities. In Italy, Bologna is positioned on the podium for the first time: it is in third place, after the big ones: Rome and Milan”.