Bologna, 3 March 2023 – This afternoon in Bologna the newly elected secretary of the Democratic Party Elly Schlein and his challenger, the president of Emilia Romagna Stefano Bonaccini they met for the first face to face after the primary derby played at the gazebos.

The expected meeting lasted an hour and a half in the provincial headquarters of the Democratic Party in via Andreini. A summit for kick off the new Pd coursein the aftermath of the gazebos they have seen win Elly Schlein with 53.8%. Objective: to collaborate together with the dem unit so as to stem any tears or escapes from the party.

It’s not there yet, however, an answer on how to implement this, let’s say, unitary management of the Democratic Party. It is still early to define the national role of the governor and whether Schlein will propose him the presidency of the party. “Forms and ways we will see them, we will discuss together“, the new Pd secretary cuts short.

“We found ourselves – says Schlein – in the need to ensure maximum unity at the start of this new phase for the Democratic Party. We have started a discussion that will continue in these days, because the common interest we have is precisely that of working together on the revival of this party and on the next challenges that await us“.

Waiting to understand the boxes of Elly’s team and if Bonaccini will have a guarantee role among the dem, he remains the first true relaxation signal after the primaries with a photo together, arm in arm, in the symbolic place of the Emilian derby.

The ‘Pres’, before escaping to the presentation of the book ‘Mamma Europa’ by the MEP Elisabetta Gualmini, reiterated his willingness to lend a hand. “In the next few days we will evaluate together what is more useful from an operational and role point of view. What interested me today, e I am very satisfied, is trying to really give unity to this Democratic Party. We would like to avoid new personal and character divisions or fractures. Elly and I, after the primary, we wear the same shirt, that of the Democratic Party”.

The puzzle of how to put the two souls of the Democratic Party together, however, has not been solved. “There will be other meetings“, confirm the two dem. But the next face-to-face won’t be in Florence, alla anti-fascist demonstration: Bonaccini will not participate due to institutional commitments.

