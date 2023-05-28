In Brescia another piece in the privatization of public health





In the emergency room of the Civil of Brescia there is an influx of over 200 patients a day. Difficult to manage and with long waits? Is there a bleeding of doctors? No fear. While public health flounders and it is the emergency room that goes into an emergency and, in turn, is “rescued” by the doctors of the Emilian cooperatives. Here then it comes the private emergency room.

Since 18 May, in fact, Brescia too, after Rome, Turin and Milan, has relied on the private sector to reduce expectations, indeed to provide assistance quickly. The structure is called Med Emergency Room and it will be open, strictly for a fee, only to patients who are not “serious enough”, specify the organizers of the initiative. The initiatives of strengthening of the territorial structures (hospitals and community houses) are currently on paper despite their mandatory establishment after the serious pandemic crisis.

In short, they will be taken care of minor emergencies, but with the need for specialist evaluation in a short time, such as suspected pneumonia, phlebitis or deep vein thrombosis. Without having to wait hours and hours to carry out an exam in green or yellow code.

This is how it continues in Lombardyfaster than elsewhere, the dripping of public health. Brescia is already leading the process of privatizing health services. From the mid-1990s to 2018, public bed places have more than halved and, in the same period, private bed places have increased considerably. In fact, Brescia is the first Lombard city to have a greater number of beds, ben 1.740, in 5 accredited city facilities. Out of 3,034 beds there are only 1,294 public ones.

The large health groups, including some multinationals, have a conditioning force on the public social and health service which stops only with the political will to protect public health from the aggression of the private one. In words everyone says they want to defend the universalistic prerogatives of public health, in reality it is the public structures that “give in” before private interests. Private interests driven not only by the desire for “profit” but by the inefficiencies of public health (subject of political raids and the Formigonian 20 years). This accelerates the privatization process.

It is the center of the public health structure (the Region) which, by accrediting that is by authorizing any type of health service (diagnostics, treatment, etc., etc.) requested by private individuals for a fee undermines public health. There is also the risk that not even an increase in public resources transferred to health can stop the decline of the public service, given that more than half of state transfers to the Regions now end up in the pockets of private individuals. The paradox is that the more public resources are transferred to healthcare, the more private individuals are strengthened.