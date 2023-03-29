Above all, the technical expertise in the immediate vicinity of the new EMA location speaks for the federal city, says Gröhe. The Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices (BfArM) as one of the outstanding approval authorities in the European Union is based in Bonn and already works closely with the EMA on drug approval and drug safety. With the Paul Ehrlich Institute in Langen near Frankfurt am Main and the Institute for Quality and Efficiency in Health Care in Cologne, the EMA in Germany has specialist knowledge and strong national partners in the immediate vicinity. According to Gröhe, the scientifically and economically well-positioned environment makes Bonn a strong location for the European Medicines Agency.

As a special representative for the application for the new location, the former Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia and former Federal Minister Wolfang Clement will continue to promote Bonn in the European partner countries.

Ashok Sridharan, Lord Mayor of the City of Bonn, emphasized the city’s good conditions for the families of EMA employees: short distances within the city, a well-positioned job market, affordable housing compared to other European countries, international schools and childcare, a wide range of local recreation opportunities and cultural offerings . Professor Karl Broich, President of the BfArM, then explained how the wheels of the national approval authorities and the EMA interlock for the benefit of patients.

The website shows the official application under the motto “Closer to Europe”. closer-to-europe.eu and a magazine why Bonn is an excellent location for the EMA within Europe.