In Bulgaria, where the fifth parliamentary elections in two years were held today, it is a head-to-head between the two major political forces, which portend new difficulties in the search for a solid political majority and a stable government. At the same time, the growing disaffection of the electorate is confirmed, with a turnout at an all-time low, 35% of eligible voters, according to the first preliminary data. According to Gallup’s exit polls, the liberal party ‘Continue the Change’ (PP) won with 25.3% of the votes, whose leader Kiril Petkov resigned last June as prime minister of a disheartened coalition in parliament. The conservative party Gerb, the main antagonist of the PP, would be in second place but slightly behind at 24.7%. The Gerb led by former premier Boyko Borissov, fought by the opposition and contested by the population who took to the streets in recent years against rampant corruption and cronyism, governed the country for almost ten years in the past. An important but anticipated outcome of today’s vote concerns the continued rise of the nationalist party Vazrazhdane (Rebirth), which rose to 14.2% of the vote, placing it in third place. Its leader Kostadin Kostadinov is calling for a review of Bulgaria’s EU membership conditions, a referendum on the country’s membership of NATO and a ‘no’ to entry into the euro zone. The Turkish minority party Dps, with 13.1% and the Socialists (Bsp) with 9.9%, would also enter parliament – which provides for a 4% threshold. The populist party ‘There is a people like this’ (ITN) would also enter parliament with 4% of the vote. Basically, the results of today’s consultations, if confirmed by the official counting of the central electoral commission, would see in the unicameral parliament, which has 240 seats, the same political formations as in the previous ballots, albeit with different percentages, confirming the strong fragmentation of the Assembly, with the consequent uncertainty and difficulty for the formation of a new government majority. Numbers in hand, the PP will be forced to seek difficult alliances. Several analysts do not rule out a broad coalition between the PP and Gerb, albeit at the expense of their voter ratings. In recent days, in fact, rumors have leaked into the media that Bulgaria’s ‘partner countries’ would insist that the vicious circle of early elections be put to an end and that a regular government be formed under any conditions. In any case, the new parliament and possible new government will have to face major and immediate challenges in overcoming the profound political and economic crisis which is heavily affecting Bulgarians, also stressed by the hardships caused by the war in Ukraine and its consequences on the economy and on energy prices. In recent days the authorities have officially announced annual inflation of 16.9% but the value of the shopping trolley would be much higher and, according to some economists, would be close to 35%. After the stop of supplies of Russian gas, heating and electricity bills have jumped by about 30%, a burden that is difficult to bear for most families in Bulgaria, which remains at the bottom of the EU for poverty and corruption.

Read the full article on ANSA.it