Listen to the audio version of the article

Over 200 teachers, 1,300 pupils and 2,500 parents. These are the numbers that illustrate the participation in the “Rotary at school: fight against childhood obesity” project, organized by the Locri section of the club in collaboration with the Department of Medicine and Dentistry of the Sapienza University of Rome.

Now in its sixth edition, the project is aimed at the primary school population and aims to prevent and combat childhood obesity by involving various Calabrian schools over the years.

Intertwining with the local culture

Together with Campania, Calabria is the region most affected by the scourge of obesity among the younger population. «Diet and lifestyles are intertwined with the culture of the territory – says Domenico Catalano, president of the Rotary Club of Locri -. In addition to factors of a genetic nature, the phenomenon of childhood obesity is also linked to the socio-economic and family context. The idea of ​​involving parents and teachers aims to make the action more effective and lasting over time. The example of the family is fundamental: we can’t talk about food education if the parents don’t start following a balanced diet first».

The two effective combinations

The project hinges on various prevention measures and is divided into several socio-medical cultural initiatives, combined with sports activities. The goal is to prepare and entrust the prevention activity primarily to families and teachers who must work in synergy. «They are the two figures on which the whole project revolves – explains Vincenzo Ursino, creator and coordinator of the initiative -. Together they must be able to transmit the right directives on a daily basis, with adequate and effective educational methods, so that children and young people are made aware of and participate in a process aimed at safeguarding their health“.

The action plan

The first phase of the project involves the collection of data to evaluate the percentage of overweight pupils and the eating habits of their families. After the data screening, which takes a picture of the starting situation in order to then verify the results gradually achieved, the plan continues with a series of meetings with pupils, parents and teachers – collectively and separately with all the figures involved – dedicated to raising awareness and training on correct eating habits. Finally, the circle closes with motor activity sessions.