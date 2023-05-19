In Carpi high schools closed tomorrow Friday 19 May, Ponte Alto and Ponte dell’Uccellino will reopen in the evening

Carpi’s high schools will also be closed tomorrow, while the Acquarello nursery school in Cortile will open.

Ponte Alto sul Secchia and the Uccellino bridge, between Modena and Soliera, will reopen in the next few hours, given that the river level is, albeit slowly, falling below threshold 2. The reopening will not take place before midnight and monitoring will in any case be guaranteed night of the hydraulic node. In the meantime, the regional agency for territorial security and civil protection has issued an alert for Friday 19 May, which falls from Red to Orange and “the absence of significant rainfall” is expected for the day.

Given the situation of Panaro and Tiepido, now around threshold 2, the night closure of the Via Emilia is not planned. In Fossalta, however, the dewatering pumps remain in operation. The bridge in via Curtatona over the Tiepido stream and Navicello vecchio over the Panaro are still closed.

The bridges over the Secchia river in the lower Modena area remain closed, only the Bacchello di Sozzigalli bridge is open.

Municipal technicians, Aipo and civil protection volunteers are involved in monitoring the hydraulic node. Furthermore, the single integrated operations room of Marzaglia is active for civil protection. The local police continue to monitor the roads and bridges and collaborate in monitoring the area. The coordination of the interventions is entrusted to the Coc, the Municipal Operations Centre. The Ccs, the Rescue Coordination Center convened by the Prefecture, also met