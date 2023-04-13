Bologna, 13 April. (beraking latest news Salute) – “The setting of nutrition, during and after chemotherapy, as well as physical activity, must be agreed with the experts. Malnutrition in cancer is not only a problem of solid tumours, but also of blood pathologies: 34% of oncohaematological patients are malnourished, which impacts treatment and mortality?. This was stated by Francesco Passamonti, ordinary professor of Hematology at the University of Insubria of Varese and Director of the UOC of Hematology at the Asst Sette Laghi di Varese Hospital, speaking today in Bologna, at the second national event ‘Sie meets the patients’, organized by the Italian Society of Hematology.

Malnutrition “is evident in the drop in weight measured on the basis of the body mass index (Bmi) – says Passamonti -. The patient with colon cancer who has a 7% drop in Bmi lives less, in a disease where the chance of recovery is very high. The other element to consider – he adds – is sarcopenia, a decrease in mass, strength and function of the muscles, physiologically due to aging, especially in the over 70s, and affects 56% of patients with oncohematologic pathologies, for whom the ?impact on mortality is negative and significant?.

Nutrition plays an important role. ?A work in the Bmj – recalls the haematologist – shows, in the field of breast cancer, that adherence to high-value diets reduces the risk of mortality. This could also be useful in other malignancies. The American diet based on red meat should be avoided in those with oncological pathology. In lymphomas there is no clarity on what foods can do harm or good, but the advantages are seen in the use of fruit, especially citrus fruits?.

On the attention necessary to avoid sarcopenia, the Espen Guidelines (European Society of Artificial Nutrition and Metabolism) – underlines Passamonti – have developed a system to evaluate the nutritional status to be carried out before the start of chemotherapy to set up any interventions dietary. AND? absolute suggestion is the intake of at least 1 gram of protein a day – better 1.8 – even of those of vegetable origin, eggs or milk. The protein intake is important, moreover, in gastrointestinal neoplasia, according to a study, with 1.4 grams per day, mortality is reduced compared to those who take less?.

The support of supplements, minerals and vitamins in oncohaematological patients is suggested ?only if there is a need – recalls the haematologist – A meta-analysis of 40 studies shows that there is no advantage in the treatment of tumors with vitamin D or E supplements in non-deficient patient”. Strong recommendation not to use diets without scientific evidence. “The ketogenic diet which is very fashionable – warns Passamonti – has not been proven to be as useful as, moreover, that of intermittent fasting: there is no evidence of effectiveness. On physical exercise, is activity in the open air or with an elastic band to increase muscular resistance highly recommended?.

Speaking of pharmaconutrients, in those undergoing chemotherapy, branched-chain amino acids, whey, soy proteins, chicken, fish, beans, brown rice are often recommended – lists the haematologist – there is no certain evidence of their utility in chemotherapy patients at high risk of weight loss. Instead, he continues, long-chain fatty acids are recommended, also present in salmon, herring and trout or in fish oil, but attention must be paid to the gastrointestinal toxicity of the drugs taken, which is why an evaluation with the nutritionist is necessary ”. Finally, “patients who survived cancer must do constant physical activity to keep the BMI between 18.5 and 25, with a diet rich in fruit and vegetables, but low in saturated fats such as butter, fried foods and croissants. Not only does sarcopenia – concludes Passamonti – obesity also reduce survival?.