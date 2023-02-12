Home Health In Colapesce Dimartino Critics Award Mia Martini – The Artists
In Colapesce Dimartino Critics Award Mia Martini – The Artists

In Colapesce Dimartino Critics Award Mia Martini – The Artists

Colapesce Dimartino, with the song “Splash”, wins the “Mia Martini” Critics Award. The couple received 29 votes from accredited journalists at the Press Office. In second place Gianluca Grignani with 23 votes, in third place Coma_cose with 11. Five preferences for Marco Mengoni and for Tananai. A total of 92 votes were cast, all valid.

For the song L’addio, Coma-Cose won the “Sergio Bardotti” prize for the best text, assigned by the jury of experts.

Marco Mengoni won the “Giancarlo Bigazzi” prize for the best musical composition for the piece Due vite, awarded by the Festival Orchestra.

