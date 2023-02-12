news-txt”>

Colapesce Dimartino, with the song “Splash”, wins the “Mia Martini” Critics Award. The couple received 29 votes from accredited journalists at the Press Office. In second place Gianluca Grignani with 23 votes, in third place Coma_cose with 11. Five preferences for Marco Mengoni and for Tananai. A total of 92 votes were cast, all valid.

Colapesce Dimartino won the Lucio Dalla Press Prize with the song Splash. Colleagues from 70 accredited newspapers in the same press room took part in the vote

For the song L’addio, Coma-Cose won the “Sergio Bardotti” prize for the best text, assigned by the jury of experts.

Marco Mengoni won the “Giancarlo Bigazzi” prize for the best musical composition for the piece Due vite, awarded by the Festival Orchestra.