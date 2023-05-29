in Conselice less and less water in the houses

The situation in Conselice is finally improving visibly and the still flooded residential and productive area, subject to a new evacuation ordinance for hygienic-sanitary reasons, is increasingly shrinking. Along with water, for the next few hours, a reduction is also expected in the restrictive measures that currently do not allow access to urban areas, to allow those who have left their homes, now in dry areas, to begin clearing operations and cleaning.

“Even with the utmost attention – specifies the Mayor Paola Pula – I remember that the latest measures implemented together with Ausl underlined a potential health risk, due to the stagnant and obviously dirty water for many days. Understandably there is a great deal of desire to start cleaning and drying homes and businesses that are now dry, but care must continue to be taken and proper PPE such as gloves and boots must be used. For this reason, for a few more days it will be possible to access homes only during the day to start the restoration (cleaning, sanitizing) and please also refer to the indications disseminated by Ausl and the Emilia-Romagna Region containing the first indications and rules of conduct for resident citizens in flooded areas and for the volunteers involved”.

The critical issues deriving from the sewage system, also damaged by the flood, are also being analyzed and restored, which will make it possible to gradually start emptying the cellars and underground floors which it is not yet possible to empty.

Hera’s waste collection plan also continues and today it has further enhanced the service to free the streets of bulky waste ready to be taken away as quickly as possible. In this regard, remember to expose waste away from walls and cars to allow collection vehicles to operate safely.

Good news also for Lavezzola who, albeit still with the utmost caution, will be able to gradually restart his activities starting tomorrow. “In fact, the danger deriving from a potential compromise of the DX Reno is easing, which remains under special surveillance, but which has now reached such levels that in case of need it would produce a static, slow and progressive flooding, such as to allow people to leave – continues the mayor – on Saturday I met the entrepreneurs of Lavezzola and we shared the possibility of opening the businesses as early as tomorrow, May 29, providing a quick evacuation plan in case of need. The collaboration between the community, the Municipality, the Consorzio di Bonifica is maximum to ensure that the whole Conselicese area starts phase two as soon as possible, which will also be difficult and tiring, but which brings with it the prospect of overcoming this long stalemate that we found ourselves facing”.

“There are also many demonstrations of solidarity that are arriving from all over Italy and beyond – he concludes – volunteers, associations, municipalities near and far are gathering around our community and will help us get back on our feet. Only in the last two days have the mayor of Coriano (RN), a delegation from Santena (TO) and the Municipalities of Govone and Guarene (CN) reached us with materials, cleaning and sanitizing products, help and support. To them and to the many people who have come and will come to help us”.







