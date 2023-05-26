In Conselice, stagnant water is a health risk

Red Cross workers on a flooded street in Conselice (Antonio Masiello/Getty Images)

In the still flooded town of Romagna, the ASL has made vaccines available against tetanus and hepatitis and given a series of tips to avoid infections

In Conselice, in the province of Ravenna, the Romagna health authority has opened a clinic to vaccinate unprotected people against tetanus and hepatitis A. Vaccinations are recommended because in areas affected by floods it can increase the risk of certain infections due to stagnant water.

Unlike almost all the other municipalities in Romagna, in Conselice the water struggles to flow out: there are some areas that are still flooded, where many people move every day, including rescuers and inhabitants who return to their homes. The water is dark and still, with many opaque patches of fuel residue. The level is dropping very slowly, a few centimeters a day, so it will take at least a week to clear the streets.

The risk of infection has spread some concern among the population, however at the moment the situation seems to be under control. “We are not in a situation of health alarm, dangerous diseases are not spreading,” said Raffaella Angelini, head of the Public Hygiene office for the Romagna health company.

However, the problem of infections should not be underestimated. As explained by the Higher Institute of Health (ISS), the health surveys carried out in previous floods have signaled a risk linked above all to gastrointestinal infections, legionella, West Nile fever, dengue virus and chikungunya. Furthermore, in flooded areas where the sewage systems have been damaged, the risk of transmission of the Escherichia coli bacterium and hepatitis A increases.

The Romagna health authority has published a handbook with a series of rules and recommendations for both the inhabitants and the volunteers who are helping in the clearing and cleaning operations of the flooded houses in all the municipalities affected by the flood.

The first recommendation is to protect yourself with suitable clothes: you must wear gloves made of waterproof material, easily washable and disinfectable, rubber boots and, if possible, goggles or a visor. Then there are some rules of behavior useful for avoiding infections, valid in general for illnesses: wash your hands thoroughly at the end of work or after each contact with water, soil or wet animals, avoid touching your face, nose and mouth with unclean hands. Any skin lesions or abrasions should be protected with waterproof dressings. Children must not play in mud or water.

Furthermore, water and humidity can give rise to molds and spores that are dangerous to health. The health company recommends that houses be aired out a lot to help the walls and floors dry. In the event of close contact with surfaces covered in mould, it is advisable to cover the nose and mouth with a cloth or an FFP2 mask.

People who are working in flooded areas are also advised to check their vaccination status. If the last tetanus booster was more than 10 years ago, a new vaccination should be done. “I saw images of people who entered the water overflowing from the rivers in flip flops, with their bare hands,” said Raffaella Angelini. “This behavior exposes them to health hazards, because in that water there can be anything, even residues from the sewers or tetanus spores and a small graze on the skin is enough to let potentially very harmful germs or bacteria enter the body”.

