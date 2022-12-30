Should the contraceptive pill be reimbursed by the state? Some Regions have decided yes and Aifa is discussing it at a national level. Waiting to know the orientation of the new government and of the reformed AIFA, Armando Genazzanifull professor of Pharmacology at the University of Eastern Piedmont, member of the EMA medicines committee and of the technical-scientific commission of the old Aifa, proposes an evaluation of the problem on a scientific basis: “In countries where it is reimbursed, the birth rate does not decrease indeed, protecting the woman increases the possibility of pregnancy.