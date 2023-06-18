In defense of the NHS and territorial welfare

Alliance for the Reform of Primary Care in Italy

The Alliance’s proposals to save the NHS: 1) Promptly activate the Districts and Community Houses; 2) Overcoming the definancing of the NHS by investing in personnel, technologies and the reorganization of the NHS; 3) Bring the accredited private sector back to the integrative role of the public.

Proposals for the protection and reform of the National Health Service and territorial Welfare

Covid-19 has taught it dramatically and unequivocally: we need an adequately organised, equipped and financed National Health Service, particularly in its territorial and primary care component, also through a reorganization of hospital services and a new balance between hospital and territory. This not only to deal with future, unfortunately far from improbable, epidemic emergencies, but also to protect and promote the health of communities and individuals, especially the most fragile ones. And this in all Regions and for all segments of the population, with homogeneous methods and qualities. This in order to safeguard the equity, solidarity and universalism of the NHS and the SSRs.

The PNRR is an unrepeatable opportunity for renewal and qualification of the health and social sector in our country, provided that there is the political will to restore centrality to the public health and social services of Local Authorities, as references for the population in the face of an ongoing analysis of the health needs of communities.

Policy makers must adopt a shared vision of safeguarding and improving quality and quantity of health (“Health for all and for each one”), understood as a common good and investment, not as a cost.

The NHS and territorial welfare, social services in particular, urgently need a strong investment of resources, ideas and innovations capable of addressing the needs of the population and their evolution in a phase of great epidemiological and social changes. An example of this is the increase in mental distress in children and adults. Relevant reforms of the system’s structure are needed, combining technical-organizational innovation with a decisive orientation towards health and territorial community participation. Furthermore, a new balance between the State and the Regions is needed which the reform of Title V has not ensured, increasing regional inequalities which could be further exacerbated by the implementation of differentiated autonomy.

In order to initiate a real turnaround and secure the main components of Italian welfare, the Alliance is asking political decision-makers to promptly implement three macro-actions:

Activate the regulatory, organizational and financial conditions, to achieve between now and 2026, in all Regions, the functioning of the Social and Health Districts and of the Community Housesin line with the provisions of the DM77.Reperire the necessary economic resources for overcome the defunding of the NHS implemented in recent years by investing on personalon technologies and on the reorganization of the main sectors of the Public SSN: it is necessary to recover over the three-year period the underfunding of the NHS compared to the EU average, as well as to expand and adequately finance the LEPS-Essential Levels of Social Services.Redefining the public-private relationship in healthcaresafeguarding the centrality of public governance and expecting a contribution supplementary of the accredited private compared to the public component, in a systemic vision and on the basis of a rigorous analysis, congruent with the needs of the population.Macro-action 1 – Promptly activate Districts and Community HousesBase the programming regional on territorial coincidence between Health Districts and Social Territorial Areas and on integrated actions between social and health care.Define the territories and implementing projects of the new ones (or reconverted) Community housesplanning their implementation in compliance with the times defined by the PNRR.Enable the Local Health Authorities, the Districts and the Social Territorial Areas to carry out an analysis of the needs of the populations and of the resources of the different communities in order to reach Profiles e Health Plans shared with all public, private and third sector entities present in the various territories Personnel Operational Units envisaged by DM77 and attract the team multiprofessionali e multisectoral.Activate immediately for each House of the Community and District engagement paths of health and social workers, together with the third sector and active groups of the community, in order to guarantee a shared governance.Reform primary care providing precise indications and supports for the work of interprofessional care of territorial working groups. Realize the Territorial Operations Centres eh Unique Access and Reception Points of a social and health nature in each District and/or House of the Community.Activate health promotion, healthy community development and environmental livability projects – in line with the guidelines One Health – involving the population in the creation of proximity networks and the development of relationships of mutual trust.Macro-action 2 – Overcoming the definancing of the NHS by investing in personnel, technologies and the reorganization of the NHS

Unlock public recruitment with the simultaneous simplification and rationalization of the contractual and conventional relationships of all the territorial professional figures through the establishment of single/unifying roles.

Adjust salary levels and define the procedures for recognizing individual and team professional and organizational contributions through transparent evaluation processes.Adequately refinancing the NHS, the Essential Levels of Social Services and the National Funds for Social Policiesalso by transferring the funds deriving from the abolition of tax breaks for supplementary healthcare to healthcare.Qualify personnel in relation to the specifics local needs and to the new address required for the development of Community Homes needing the acquisition of collaborative, communicative, planning and evaluation skills next to those technical-specialist.Adjust the accesses to the different paths of degree, specialization and qualification for the medical, health and social professions in the planning of the NHS and territorial welfare.Investing in telemedicine and teleassistance with a view to improving the timeliness of responses, simplifying diagnostic-therapeutic-assistance pathways and developing the partnership between doctors and people being treated.Invest in home care support to make the address concrete “home first place of care”.Macro-action 3 – Bring the accredited private sector back to the integrative role of the publicProgram the public offer exclusively compared to the health needs of the populationto which accredited private individuals can contribute, only with a supplementary role: competition between accredited private individuals and public services is incompatible with the sustainability of the NHS.Introduce appropriate tools to adjust interregional mobility, in particular by limiting that induced by accredited private individuals transparent access to regional fulfilments provided for the identification of accredited private individuals In the strict adherence to programmingstrengthening the inspection, supervisory and monitoring services of the activities provided by the accredited subjects both in the hospital and in the social and health care area.Limit the use of outsourcingreserving them for non-healthcare activities e strongly discourage the use of the contract of what is strategic: professionals.

ORGANIZATIONS JOINING THE ALLIANCE Campagna Primary Health Care Now or Never ACLI – Italian Christian Workers’ Associations AICP – Italian Academy of Primary Care AsIQuAS – Italian Association for the Quality of Health and Social Care AIFeC – Association of Family and Community Nurses APRIRE Association – Primary Assistance On the Net Parma Solidarity Community Association La Bottega del Possibile Association Association First the Community Fundamental Right Health Association International Health Association CARD – Confederation of Regional District Associations Committee for Promoting Community Houses in Parma and Province EURIPA Italia – European Rural and Isolated Practitioners Association Mario Negri Institute of Pharmacological Research – IRCCS Giotto movement SItI – Italian Society of Hygiene, Preventive Medicine and Public Health Slow Medicine ETS

