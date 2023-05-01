«In early menopause when I was looking for a child»

I wanted it with all my heart, the second child. In 2001, at the age of 33, I had Giulia, my eldest daughter, so after some time, when I was 35, I began to want to give her a little brother or sister. I tried and tried but nothing, I couldn’t get pregnant.

After several attempts I discovered, with the diagnosis of the doctors, that my body had become infertile due to a very early menopause, which probably arose around the age of 35. For me it was a hard blow. Not so much accepting that I had entered menopause as realizing that I could no longer have children. After all, it was something new in my family, my mom had me at 40 and my sister at 43. But I went on and, overcoming the disappointment, I started getting familiar with a new me.

The most disabling symptom for Maria Grazia Cucinotta? Hot flashes

The most disabling symptom was the hot flashes. I’m not exaggerating when I say that I suddenly started sweating embarrassingly. This has never happened to me before. I was the one who usually put on makeup in the morning and didn’t need touch-ups for the whole day, but since menopause I was literally dripping from head to toe. On the set it was a nightmare, the hot flashes came suddenly, they cause me terrible sweating, so I had to stop for a moment and wait for them to pass. Following various tests that the doctors had prescribed me to evaluate bone density I found that the vitamin D concentration and calcium levels in the body were both deficient.

The metabolism has also changed

My imbalance was evident not only on paper, but also in front of the mirror. Besides the hot flashes I felt my skin sageven my metabolism had changed. A few years earlier I ate everything without problems, while now I no longer digested foods such as tomatoes, bread, chocolate, sweets and coffee. We women can never be calm, first we have to endure the pain and swelling in our belly every month, then we forget about the stomach ache, but here comes the vitamin D deficiencythat of football and the risk osteoporosis! The important thing is not to throw yourself down, and I say this to all and for all.

Hormone replacement therapy: Maria Grazia Cucinotta has chosen not to do it

Menopause isn’t an obstacle, it’s an opportunity to start taking care of ourselves again, differently from how we have done up to that moment. There are many possibilities available to us. I personally I decided not to undergo hormone replacement therapy, but, with the help of a doctor, I preferred to intervene mainly on lifestyle and use a series of supplements, for example based on vitamin D, calcium, magnesium and various types of antioxidants for symptom management. I must say that today, at 54, I am satisfied with the path I have taken. I have eliminated hot flashes and digestive discomfort, also thanks to one quite careful dietso I don’t eat any type of carbohydrate in the evening and I never have dinner after 7.30 pm so as not to weigh myself down too much.

Maria Grazia Cucinotta: «NWe are not to be scrapped”

Let me be clear, I allow myself some tricks too, I love fried food and desserts, but if I can I avoid eating them at dinner, because I understand that I feel better this way. I work a lot on my feet, I’m always on set, from morning to night, but despite my very active life, I wake up very early every day, almost at dawn, and take a long walk. I feel good, I feel fit and I want to communicate this message to my peers and younger women: when we enter menopause we are not beings to be scrapped.

Prejudice is only in our heads. We see it as an end, as an arrival, but it is simply another phase of life, just as rich as the previous one. Even among my friends there was the one who made the joke – «And so you’ve become old!» -, then there are those who laugh about it and those who make it a disease. I urge you not to. For me it was shocking news only because it came very soon and I wanted another child. Otherwise, it was a discovery.

