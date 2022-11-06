Emilia-Romagna adds another piece to the flu vaccination campaign. Thanks to’agreement between the Region and the trade associations of the affiliated pharmacies all adult citizens who are entitled to free flu shot they can also get vaccinated at the pharmacy. Naturally, the vaccine will also continue to be administered general practitioners adhering to the 2022-2023 campaign, Hygiene and Public Health services eh Community Pediatrics services.

The agreement, implemented by a resolution of the council, in fact allows the affiliated pharmacies – which are already involved in the anti Covid-19 campaign – to administer the flu shot to those who are entitled to free vaccination, provided that they are of age and are eligible for vaccination in pharmacies following the completion of the pre-triage form below (Pharmacy vaccination consent form October 2022). The list of participating pharmacies, published on the site www.vaccino-antinfluenzale.itis constantly updated).

“The pharmacies of Emilia-Romagna – underlines the regional councilor for health policies, Raffaele Donini– have offered and are offering fundamental support in the administration of anti Covid vaccines. And they will do the same for the flu campaign, which kicked off on Monday 24 October. Thanks to the availability, proximity and direct relationship with your pharmacist, we are confident that with so many channels available, citizens will seize this opportunity, and we are confident that we will achieve broad vaccination coverage “.

The doses of the flu vaccine come from the shares purchased by the health authorities through centralized tender procedure and are made available according to a progressive schedule and according to the reservations at the individual pharmacies. In a first phase for the whole region they will be available a total of 15,000 doses.