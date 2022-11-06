New step in the vaccination campaign against influenza in Emilia Romagna. Thanks to the agreement between the Region and the trade associations of the affiliated pharmacies, all adult citizens who are entitled to free flu vaccination can also get vaccinated in pharmacies. Naturally, the general practitioners participating in the 2022-2023 campaign, the Hygiene and Public Health services and the Community Pediatric services will also continue to administer the vaccine.

The agreement, implemented by a resolution of the council, in fact allows the affiliated pharmacies – which are already involved in the anti Covid-19 campaign – to administer the flu vaccine to those entitled to free vaccination, as long as they are of age and are suitable for vaccination in pharmacies. following the completion of the attached pre-triage form.

The list of participating pharmacies, published on the website www.vaccino-antinfluenzale.it, is constantly updated).

“The pharmacies of Emilia-Romagna – underlines the regional councilor for health policies, Raffaele Donini – have offered and are offering fundamental support in the administration of anti Covid vaccines. And they will do the same for the flu campaign, which kicked off on Monday 24 October. Thanks to the availability, proximity and direct relationship with your pharmacist, we are confident that with so many channels available, citizens will seize this opportunity, and we are confident that we will achieve broad vaccination coverage “.

The doses of the flu vaccine come from the shares purchased by the Health Authorities through a centralized tender procedure and are made available according to a progressive schedule and according to the reservations at the individual pharmacies. In a first phase, a total of 15,000 doses will be available for the entire region.

