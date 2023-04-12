With the 2023 forecast budget and the use of the restricted surplus, the necessary funds were set aside in the face of the failure to cover Covid expenses and the surge in energy costs, a maneuver already communicated to the Ministry of Economy and Finance, which the Giunta is preparing to formalize within the terms of the law

April 6, 2023 – “As expected, the health accounts of Emilia-Romagna close 2022 in balance, thanks to the healthy budget of the Region which allows us once again to cope with the lack of intervention by the Government, which has not fully covered either the Covid costs nor the increases in energy bills, which have also hit hospitals and health facilities hard”.

The regional councilors for the budget, Paolo Calvinoand health policies, Raffaele Doninireiterate that there is no risk of regional health commissioning with respect to the closure of the 2022 budgets of the health companies, which is complying with the normal procedure provided for by the current legislation.

“As is known – they continue – in the autumn we set aside regional funds for 85 million euros through the 2023 forecast budget and envisaged the use of the restricted surplus, resources that now allow the closure of the 2022 budgets of the healthcare companies in balance, covering the imbalance resulting from the lack of national transfers and generated by the surge in Covid costs and energy price increases. Maneuver already communicated to the Ministry of Economy and Finance, which we will formalize in the Council in full compliance with the terms of the law “.

“The assessments on spending trends and on the deviations of the accounts from the regional health care of these weeks- they close Calvano e Donini– refer to the current year, but these are precisely estimates, in a context marked by uncertainties and difficulties which sees all the Italian Regions asking the Government to fully refinance the national health system. It should be remembered that the 2023 budgets of the healthcare companies will be closed by March 2024: all the more reason there is no risk of receivership, but a battle to be waged in defense of our country’s public health. It is good that politics, at all levels, discuss this and how to respond to the health needs of citizens, rather than prefiguring commissioners that are not on the horizon. Emilia-Romagna, for the third consecutive year, has used its own resources to respond to the lack of national transfers and, this year in particular, it has even had to resort to the extra-health budget to cover its needs. If this contradiction is highlighted not only by one of the most advanced regional health systems, but also by one of the most solid financially and least indebted Regions, it would be worth taking this need seriously, which even more so concerns the whole country and the National Health System”.