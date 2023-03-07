Medical history at the Klinikum Erlangen: For the first time in the world, a patient with severe muscle inflammation was cured using a promising therapy method. The 41-year-old suffered from severe symptoms – and is now considered fully recovered.

It is a success for science and a great joy for a 41-year-old man: As the first patient in the world, he was successfully cured of a severe form of muscle inflammation – myositis – with the help of his own defenses.

The patient could hardly walk or stand up

Last year, the 41-year-old first noticed a “sudden deterioration in his state of health“, writes the University Hospital of the Friedrich-Alexander-University Erlangen-Nuremberg (FAU) in a press release. At first he thought it was a viral infection – but the symptoms quickly worsened. The man could barely walk or stand up.

The investigations revealed that a severe, autoimmune muscle inflammation was responsible for the symptoms. The rare “antisynthetase syndrome” affects the joints, skin, muscles and lungs of an affected person. In the syndrome, the immune system attacks important enzymes – and thus disrupts the functionality of some cells.

Efficient treatment of the disease is difficult: “Autoimmune muscle inflammation is a serious disease and sometimes fatal if it is detected too late or the patients do not respond adequately to drugs that inhibit the immune system,” explains Professor Schett from the university hospital Gain.

First patient worldwide cured of autoimmune disease with new method

In the case of the 41-year-old man, the disease was quickly recognized. Nevertheless, a recovery seemed hopeless at first, all therapy methods failed. His salvation came in the form of “ CAR-T cells ”,

which are already being used in cancer research

.

With this method, T-cells – i.e. the body’s own defenses – are removed from patients when they take blood. These are then modified with a protein, a “chimeric antigen receptor” (CAR). The “CAR” adheres to the surface of the T-cells and serves to recognize disease-causing cells. The modified T cells are then injected back into the body.

“The CAR enables the modified immune cells to kill the disease-causing cells in a targeted manner after they have been returned to the patient,” summarizes Professor Mackensen from the University Hospital Erlangen.

“Before the therapy nothing worked anymore and now I’m functioning again”

This form of therapy was a complete success for the patient from Erlangen, and his state of health improved quickly. All inflammations regressed completely. The man regained strength, performance and endurance. Particularly pleasing: Even after discontinuing all medication, the disease did not come back.

according to dr Fabian Müller, one of the attending physicians, the 41-year-old was able to “completely wean off all immunosuppressive medication – especially cortisone – without the disease flaring up again”. The patient is considered fully recovered six months after stopping the medication, making him the first patient in the world to be cured of myositis using this method.

“It’s like pressing a reset button,” says the convalescent happily. “Before the therapy nothing worked anymore and now I’m functioning again”. The journal ”

The Lancet

‘ published the success in a case report.

Klinikum Erlangen succeeds as a world premiere

For the team of doctors and scientists from the German Center for Immunotherapy (DZI) at the University Hospital Erlangen, the treatment is a complete success. For her, it is already the second form of an autoimmune disease that has been cured with “CAR-T cell therapy”.

This article was written by Kyrill Wunderlich